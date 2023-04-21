Menu
Everything Everywhere All at Once Cast Reunites in American Born Chinese Trailer: Watch

Starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan

American Born Chinese Trailer Disney+ series Michelle Yeoh Ke Huy Quan
American Born Chinese (Disney+)
April 21, 2023 | 3:02pm ET

    Disney+ has released the trailer for American Born Chinese, a new coming-of-age series inspired by Chinese mythology.

    American Born Chinese will serve as a reunion for series regulars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, who will be joined by their Everything Everywhere All at Once castmates Stephanie Hsu and James Hong as guest stars.

    The show centers around a regular American teenager named Jin Wang (played by Ben Wang) whose life is changed forever when he’s paired with a foreign exchange student (Jimmy Liu) who turns out to be the son of a mythological god.

    Related Video

    Needless to say, it doesn’t do any favors for Jin’s social life, but then he meets Michelle Yeoh’s Guanyin and gets pulled into stopping an uprising. “You must stop it or everyone will perish,” the goddess warns. “The fate of your world hangs in the balance.” Watch the full trailer below.

    American Born Chinese is based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel of the same name. It was created by Kelvin Yu (Bob’s Burgers), who also served as the showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) directed the series. The cast also stars Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, and Sydney Taylor. Hsu and Hong will guest star alongside Ronny Chieng, Jimmy O. Yang, Leonard Wu, and Poppy Liu.

    All eight episodes of American Born Chinese premiere May 24th on Disney+.

