Amy Winehouse’s Journals, Lyrics, Photos to Be Published In New Book In Her Words

"This beautiful new collection of Amy’s notes and musings shows another side of Amy – her fun and witty side"

Amy Winehouse, photo by Carl De Souza/AFP via Getty Images
April 26, 2023 | 5:01pm ET

    Just in time for what would be Amy Winehouse’s 40th birthday later this year, a collection of the late singer’s journals, handwritten lyrics, and personal photos will be published for the first time in a new book called Amy Winehouse: In Her WordsIt’s out in hardcover August 29th via HarperCollins.

    Amy Winehouse: In Her Words shines a spotlight on her incredible writing talent, her wit, her charm, and lust for life,” reads the publisher’s description of the book. “Curating Amy’s own never-before-seen journals, handwritten lyrics, and family photographs together for the first time, this intimate tribute traces her creative evolution growing up in North London to global superstardom, providing a rare insight into the girl who grew up to become a legend.”

    In Her Words also has the blessing of Winehouse’s parents Mitch and Janis Winehouse, who provide a new foreword to the book: “This beautiful new collection of Amy’s notes and musings shows another side of Amy – her fun and witty side,” they write. “We wanted to share this with Amy’s fans so that they too can enjoy Amy, in her words.”

    Better yet, Winehouse’s estate will donate 100% of the royalties from In Her Words to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, with a minimum donation of £70,000 promised. Pre-orders for the full-color, 288-page collection are ongoing, and you can check out the cover below.

    Winehouse’s road to superstardom will also be the subject of an upcoming biopic called Back to Black, starring Marisa Abela as the singer.

