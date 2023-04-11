Angel Olsen’s Forever Means EP drops this Friday, April 14th. Ahead of release day, the artist has announced the 2023 “Forever Fall North American Tour,” and also shared the project’s title track.

Olsen’s newly announced tour includes August concerts at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery and New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, the latter of which will see her open for The Strokes. A full headlining run follows in October, including multiple nights at San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom, Portland’s Revolution Hall, Seattle’s Neptune Theater, and Chicago’s Thalia Hall, as well as single stops at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl, Minneapolis’ First Avenue, and more. Check out the artist’s full itinerary below.

Tickets to Olsen’s “Forever Fall North American Tour” go on sale Friday, April 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, April 13th (using access code VINYL).

Olsen worked on the songs from Forever Means while she recorded last year’s LP Big Time, but “Forever Means” dates back even further to 2019, when she was coming off of that year’s All Mirrors. Of the track, which puts the artist’s singular voice front and center atop a faraway guitar, Olsen shared, “I’d thought of it as a kind of nod to George Harrison, who I’d been getting back into during the pandemic as I was finally calming down and finding moments of peace with myself.” Listen to “Forever Means” below.

Olsen previously teased Forever Means with the single “Nothing’s Free,” which we named Song of the Week.

Angel Olsen 2023 Tour Dates:

04/16 — North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

05/03 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

05/04 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

06/07 — Galzignano Terme, IT @ Anfiteatro del Venda

06/09 — Jesi, IT @ Teatro Perfolesi

06/10 — Castiglione del Lago, IT @ Rocca Medievale

06/12 — Milan, IT @ Giardino della Triennale

07/07 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 — Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive Festival

08/05 — Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

08/19 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

08/25 — London, UK @ All Points East Festival

08/27 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

08/29 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre

08/30 — Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

08/31-09/03 – Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

10/17 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

10/18 — Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre +

10/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom +

10/20 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom ^

10/24 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

10/25 — Portland OR @ Revolution Hall #

10/26 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre #

10/27 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

10/28 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre @

11/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %

11/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

12/01 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

12/02 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall >

12/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall !

12/05 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall !

12/06 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl !

12/07 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ~

12/08 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ~

12/09 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

* = w/ Jason Isbell

# = w/ The Strokes

+ = w/ King Tuff

^ = w/ Kara Jackson

# = w/ Allegra Krieger

@ = w/ Led To Sea

% = w/ Nona Invie

> = w/ Natural Information Society

! = w/ Joanna Sternberg

~ = w/ Sluice