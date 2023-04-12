Ariana Grande Asks Fans to Reign in Comments on Her Body: “Be Gentler”

Ariana Grande has asked her fans to refrain from commenting on her (and anyone’s) body in a new video posted to TikTok.

“I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies,” Grande began. “If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is… Healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy… We just shouldn’t. We should really work towards not doing that as much. There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like that I think we should help each other work towards.”

Grande’s comments come after fans expressed concern over her own body, which prompted her to explain that “There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful.”

“The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” Grande said. “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy. But that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy.”

Grande continued, “You never know what someone is going through, so even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it, or has a support system that they are working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and with yourselves.” Watch her full video below.

Grande is gearing up to appear in a film adaptation of Wicked, which will be split into two movies. On the music front, she last appeared on The Weeknd’s remix of “Die for You.” Revisit our list of her 10 Best Songs here.