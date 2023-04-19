Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Arlo Parks Shares Groovy New Song “Blades”: Stream

Another look at My Soft Machine

Advertisement
arlo parks new song blades stream
Arlo Parks, photo by Alexandra Waespi
April 19, 2023 | 1:17pm ET

    Arlo Parks has previewed her upcoming album, My Soft Machine, with the groovy new song “Blades.” Listen to the single below.

    As Parks shared in a statement, “I wanted to make something that I can dance to, finally, because I feel like my songs don’t really have that quality in general. So, I took inspiration from bands like ESG, artists like Kaytranada, and a lot of the kind of 70s Zambian psychedelic rock that I love.”

    “Blades” does the artist’s desires justice. Chilled out but melodic, the single combines slinky guitar, syncopated synths, and a singalong chorus, inspiring you to dance — even if Parks is singing about a fractured friendship.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I imagine this moment at a party where you see someone across the room that you haven’t seen in a while, you felt yourself growing apart, and you’re like, should I, should I not?” Parks said. “And then you find the courage to approach them. That’s the story of that song.”

    My Soft Machine is out May 26th (pre-orders are ongoing) and features Parks’ previously released singles “Weightless” and “Impurities.” This summer, the artist has concerts lined up in Asia, Australia, Europe, and the UK, and tickets are on sale now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Spiritbox new song The Void

Spiritbox Unleash New Single "The Void": Stream

April 19, 2023

man on man showgirls

Man on Man (Faith No More's Roddy Bottum) Announce New Album, Share Lead Single "Showgirls": Stream

April 19, 2023

Staind new album

Staind Announce First Album in 12 Years, Unveil Single "Lowest in Me": Stream

April 19, 2023

foo fighters new song

Foo Fighters Announce New Album But Here We Are, Share "Rescued": Stream

April 19, 2023

Squid North American 2024 tour dates Undergrowth new single video game

Squid Announce 2024 North American Tour Dates, Share "Undergrowth": Stream

April 18, 2023

The Japanese House New Album In the End It Always Does New Song Sad to Breathe

The Japanese House Announces New Album, Shares "Sad to Breathe": Stream

April 18, 2023

sufjan stevens reflections score classical indie folk rock music news ballet listen stream

Sufjan Stevens Announces New Ballet Score Reflections, Shares "Ekstasis": Stream

April 18, 2023

Rancid new album 2023

Rancid Announce First Album in Six Years, Unleash Title Track "Tomorrow Never Comes": Stream

April 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Arlo Parks Shares Groovy New Song "Blades": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter