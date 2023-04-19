Arlo Parks Shares Groovy New Song “Blades”: Stream

Arlo Parks has previewed her upcoming album, My Soft Machine, with the groovy new song “Blades.” Listen to the single below.

As Parks shared in a statement, “I wanted to make something that I can dance to, finally, because I feel like my songs don’t really have that quality in general. So, I took inspiration from bands like ESG, artists like Kaytranada, and a lot of the kind of 70s Zambian psychedelic rock that I love.”

“Blades” does the artist’s desires justice. Chilled out but melodic, the single combines slinky guitar, syncopated synths, and a singalong chorus, inspiring you to dance — even if Parks is singing about a fractured friendship.

“I imagine this moment at a party where you see someone across the room that you haven’t seen in a while, you felt yourself growing apart, and you’re like, should I, should I not?” Parks said. “And then you find the courage to approach them. That’s the story of that song.”

My Soft Machine is out May 26th (pre-orders are ongoing) and features Parks’ previously released singles “Weightless” and “Impurities.” This summer, the artist has concerts lined up in Asia, Australia, Europe, and the UK, and tickets are on sale now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.