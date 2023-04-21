Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Armani White Samples Bow Wow on A$AP Ferg Collab “SILVER TOOTH”: Stream

The beat flips Bow Wow's early 2000s hit "Take Ya Home"

Advertisement
Armani White ASAP Ferg SILVER TOOTH bow wow neptunes sample
Armani White (photo by Chad Griffiths) and A$AP Ferg (photo by Amy Price)
Follow
April 21, 2023 | 12:38pm ET

    Philly rapper Armani White has teamed up with A$AP Ferg for “SILVER TOOTH,” the latest preview from his upcoming debut EP, Road to CASABLANCO. Stream it below.

    Produced by White’s frequent collaborator July Da Producer, the track samples Bow Wow’s early 2000s hit “Take Ya Home.” It marks White’s second song to flip a single produced by the Neptunes after his breakout hit “BILLIE EILISH” was built around N.O.R.E.’s “Nothin’.”

    White opens the bouncy track with a reference to the song’s title (“Ayy, used to have a silver tooth when I was just a pup”) before joking about getting flashier jewelry: “I tell ’em, ‘Send a watch that I could fit both wrists in.'” On his verse, Ferg follows up by rapping, “Walk around like I’m Nigo with the diamonds in the clock/ Moonwalkin’ on these hoes, I got diamonds in my socks.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Take Ya Home” peaked at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2002 after it served as the theme song for the sports comedy Like Mike, which starred Bow Wow alongside Morris Chestnut, Jonathan Lipnicki, Robert Forster, Crispin Glover, and Eugene Levy. Revisit the track below.

    “SILVER TOOTH” follows White’s Denzel Curry collab “GOATED.” Road to CASABLANCO will be out May 5th via Def Jam Recordings. Ferg’s last album was 2020’s Floor Seats II. Since then, he’s put out the Neptunes-produced single “Green Juice” and guested on songs by BROCKHAMPTON and Nigo.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

frank zappa funky nothingness classic rock music news album compilation rarities unreleased music listen stream

Frank Zappa Rarities to Be Released on New Compilation Funky Nothingness

April 21, 2023

Sparks Veronica Lake New Song The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte

Sparks Explore Hollywood's Dark Side on "Veronica Lake": Stream

April 21, 2023

bloc party high life new single music indie rock alternative news listen stream

Bloc Party Share Funky New Single "High Life": Stream

April 21, 2023

Mac DeMarco Drops Nine-Hour, 199-Song Album One Wayne G: Stream

April 21, 2023

everything but the girl fuse nothing left to lose electronic music dance pop comeback announcement single stream

Everything But the Girl Unveil Comeback Album Fuse: Stream

April 21, 2023

Florence + The Machine Mermaids new single

Florence + The Machine Dive into the Depths on New Single "Mermaids": Stream

April 21, 2023

The Weeknd and Future

The Weeknd and Future Team Up On "Double Fantasy" from The Idol Soundtrack: Stream

April 21, 2023

Kim Petras Nicki Minaj Alone new song Alice DeeJay Better Off Alone

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj Team Up on "Alone": Stream

April 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Armani White Samples Bow Wow on A$AP Ferg Collab "SILVER TOOTH": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter