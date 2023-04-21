Armani White Samples Bow Wow on A$AP Ferg Collab “SILVER TOOTH”: Stream

Philly rapper Armani White has teamed up with A$AP Ferg for “SILVER TOOTH,” the latest preview from his upcoming debut EP, Road to CASABLANCO. Stream it below.

Produced by White’s frequent collaborator July Da Producer, the track samples Bow Wow’s early 2000s hit “Take Ya Home.” It marks White’s second song to flip a single produced by the Neptunes after his breakout hit “BILLIE EILISH” was built around N.O.R.E.’s “Nothin’.”

White opens the bouncy track with a reference to the song’s title (“Ayy, used to have a silver tooth when I was just a pup”) before joking about getting flashier jewelry: “I tell ’em, ‘Send a watch that I could fit both wrists in.'” On his verse, Ferg follows up by rapping, “Walk around like I’m Nigo with the diamonds in the clock/ Moonwalkin’ on these hoes, I got diamonds in my socks.”

“Take Ya Home” peaked at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2002 after it served as the theme song for the sports comedy Like Mike, which starred Bow Wow alongside Morris Chestnut, Jonathan Lipnicki, Robert Forster, Crispin Glover, and Eugene Levy. Revisit the track below.

“SILVER TOOTH” follows White’s Denzel Curry collab “GOATED.” Road to CASABLANCO will be out May 5th via Def Jam Recordings. Ferg’s last album was 2020’s Floor Seats II. Since then, he’s put out the Neptunes-produced single “Green Juice” and guested on songs by BROCKHAMPTON and Nigo.