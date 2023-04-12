Arnold Schwarzenegger Terminates Pothole on Neighborhood Street

Arnold Schwarzenegger is just as fed up with Los Angeles potholes as other residents in the city, and he chose to do something about it.

The Terminator actor — and former California governor, just in case anyone forgot — took to the pavement with shovel and concrete in tow to fill a large pothole in the Brentwood neighborhood of LA, as he shared in a tweeted video.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” he tweeted. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

Several requests to the Department of Public Works were made by Brentwood residents to repair roads in the area after winter storms worsened cracks and potholes, Schwarzenegger’s spokesperson Daniel Ketchell told Associated Press.

“You have to do it yourself,” Schwarzenegger tells a thankful passerby in the Twitter video. “This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed.”

The Department of Public Works has yet to comment on whether or not the particular pothole Schwarzenegger filled was scheduled for repairs. It is one among the 19,692 service requests residents have made since December 30th. City officials told the Associated Press that as of April 6th, at least 17,549 of those potholes have actually been filled. See Schwarzenegger tick one more off the city’s list below.

Schwarzenegger will soon appear in his first regular TV role in an upcoming Netflix spy series. Consequence recently chatted with comedian and cast member Fortune Feimster about her experience co-starring with one of the most revered action stars in the biz.