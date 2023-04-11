Avenged Sevenfold Announce Second Leg of 2023 North American Tour

Avenged Sevenfold have announced a second 2023 North American tour leg in support of their upcoming album, Life Is But a Dream. The fall run will include Falling in Reverse as support.

The new dates will follow Avenged’s previously announced summer leg featuring support act Alexisonfire. The fall outing kicks off September 16th in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wraps up with an October 15th show in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tickets for Leg 2 will first go on sale through Avenged Sevenfold’s new TicketPass blockchain platform partnership with Ticketmaster, involving NFTs and explained by frontman M. Shadows at this location. A traditional Live Nation pre-sale will begin Thursday (April 13th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL, while general sales will start on Friday (April 14th). Fans can also look for deals or buy tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Prior to the summer and fall runs, Avenged will play previously announced one-off June concerts in Los Angeles and New York City, as well as May sets at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.

Avenged Sevenfold will release Life Is But a Dream on June 2nd, marking their first album in nearly seven years. See their tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Avenged Sevenfold 2023 North American Tour Dates:

05/19 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/26 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^

06/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

07/18 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

07/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/21 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre *

07/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

07/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

07/26 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

07/28 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

07/29 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *

07/31 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

08/02 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre *

08/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

08/05 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

08/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/16 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

09/17 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

09/19 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion #

09/20 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

09/22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena #

09/25 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

09/26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center #

09/28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre #

10/02 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome #

10/03 – Portland, OR – MODA Center #

10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/07 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #

10/08 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

10/10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater #

10/12 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

10/13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater #

10/15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena #

^ = w/ Falling In Reverse and Pussy Riot

* = w/ Alexisonfire

# = w/ Falling in Reverse