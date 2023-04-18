Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen to Star in Aziz Ansari Film Good Fortune

Ansari will write, direct, and star

Advertisement
aziz ansari good fortune feature directorial debut keanu reeves seth rogen
Aziz Ansari (photo by Brian Feinzimer/Variety via Getty Images), Seth Rogen (photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images), and Keanu Reeves (photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Follow
April 18, 2023 | 4:29pm ET

    Aziz Ansari is readying a new feature film called Good Fortune with co-stars Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen.

    The comedy will mark Ansari’s first directed feature after production on his planned debut, Being Mortal, was suspended due to Bill Murray’s alleged inappropriate behavior. Ansari also wrote the script for Good Fortune, which will begin filming next month in Los Angeles.

    Ansari will co-produce Good Fortune with Anthony Katagas and Master of None collaborator Alan Yang. Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey will oversee the film for Lionsgate.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “We have indeed found good fortune with this film,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake in a statement. “We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu — two incredible world-class talents — toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us.”

    Ansari is best known for his Emmy-winning Netflix series Master of None — which he co-created with Yang — as well as for playing Tom Haverford on Parks and Recreation. Reeves’ latest movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, is still in theaters. Next up, he’s teaming with Rogen’s pal Jonah Hill for a dark comedy called Outcome.

    Meanwhile, Rogen voices Donkey Kong in the record-breaking Super Mario Bros. Movie. He’s also producing and starring in the upcoming CGI-animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Check out the first trailer here.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

netflix dvd closing discs streaming news movies film

Netflix Shuts Down DVD Rentals After 25 Years

April 18, 2023

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors Dropped by Talent Manager, Publicist Following Domestic Violence Arrest

April 17, 2023

timothée chalamet kylie jenner dating

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Are Dating: Report

April 17, 2023

Morgan Freeman African-American Black History Month insult quote

Morgan Freeman Says the Term African-American Is "An Insult": "What Does It Really Mean?"

April 17, 2023

quentin tarantino sex scenes cinema film movie news quoteworthy

Quentin Tarantino: Sex Scenes Are "Not Part of My Vision of Cinema"

April 14, 2023

james bond casting director young actors gravitas mental capacity 007

James Bond Casting Director Says Young Actors Lacked "Gravitas" and "Mental Capacity" for Role

April 14, 2023

Matthew McConaughey Woody Harrelson brothers biological

Matthew McConaughey Says He and Woody Harrelson Might Literally Be Brothers

April 14, 2023

nicolas cage favorite movies of his career colbert film actor news

Nicolas Cage Reveals His Five Favorite Nicolas Cage Movies: Watch

April 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen to Star in Aziz Ansari Film Good Fortune

Menu Shop Search Newsletter