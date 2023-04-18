Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen to Star in Aziz Ansari Film Good Fortune

Aziz Ansari is readying a new feature film called Good Fortune with co-stars Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen.

The comedy will mark Ansari’s first directed feature after production on his planned debut, Being Mortal, was suspended due to Bill Murray’s alleged inappropriate behavior. Ansari also wrote the script for Good Fortune, which will begin filming next month in Los Angeles.

Ansari will co-produce Good Fortune with Anthony Katagas and Master of None collaborator Alan Yang. Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey will oversee the film for Lionsgate.

“We have indeed found good fortune with this film,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake in a statement. “We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu — two incredible world-class talents — toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us.”

Ansari is best known for his Emmy-winning Netflix series Master of None — which he co-created with Yang — as well as for playing Tom Haverford on Parks and Recreation. Reeves’ latest movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, is still in theaters. Next up, he’s teaming with Rogen’s pal Jonah Hill for a dark comedy called Outcome.

Meanwhile, Rogen voices Donkey Kong in the record-breaking Super Mario Bros. Movie. He’s also producing and starring in the upcoming CGI-animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Check out the first trailer here.