BABYMETAL Officially Announce New Member MOMOMETAL

Momoko Okazaki had been performing with the band as a backup dancer since 2019

BABYMETAL New member MOMOMETAL
BABYMETAL with MOMOMETAL (far left), via Twitter
April 3, 2023 | 9:53am ET

    Ever since original member YUIMETAL left the band in 2018, BABYMETAL have been operating with core founding members SU-METAL and MOAMETAL, along with a backup dancer for each live performances. Now, the Japanese pop-metal act has named one of those backup dancers, Momoko Okazaki, an official band member, to be known as MOMOMETAL.

    Okazaki has been performing live shows with BABYMETAL since 2019, as part of a rotating cast of backup dancers upon YUIMETAL’s departure. Now, following the recent release of their new album, THE OTHER ONE, Okazaki was dubbed as the third core member of the group over the weekend, as BABYMETAL played a pair of shows dubbed “BABYMETAL BEGINS” in Yokohama, Japan.

    Prior to joining BABYMETAL, Okazaki was a member of the Japanase idol girl group Sakura Gakuin, and also appeared on the South Korean reality TV show Girls Planet 999.

    Now, as the trio of SU-METAL, MOAMETAL, and MOMOMETAL, along with their backing instrumental group known as the Kami Band, BABYMETAL are set to support Sabaton on a UK/European tour beginning April 14th in Leeds, England.

    “We can’t wait to not only have the honor of touring with Sabaton,” SU-METAL told Heavy Consequence in a recent interview. “It’s been three years for us to get back into touring internationally so we’re looking forward to reuniting with all of our fans.”

    As for North America, so far BABYMETAL have been booked for the fall festivals Louder Than Life, Blue Ridge Rock, and Aftershock.

    In the same interview, MOAMETAL told us the band hopes to play more stateside shows, provided the fans speak up: “I hope I can see everyone in North America soon! I hope our fans feel the same way, too. But if you don’t raise your voices, we won’t be able to hear you so please express your feelings that you want to see us a bit more louder.”

    BABYMETAL interview 2023
    BABYMETAL Discuss New Album THE OTHER ONE, the FOX GOD, and 2023 Tour Plans

    See BABYMETAL’s official reveal of new member MOMOMETAL below, followed by our 2019 video interview with SU-METAL and MOAMETAL.

Artists

BABYMETAL Officially Announce New Member MOMOMETAL

