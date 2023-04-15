Menu
Bad Bunny Makes History at Coachella: Video + Setlist

Featuring guest appearances from Post Malone, Jhay Cortez, and more

Bad Bunny on Coachella
Bad Bunny on Coachella, photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images
April 15, 2023 | 9:40am ET

    Bad Bunny took Coachella’s main stage on Friday night, becoming the first Latin artist to headline the music festival.

    From the moment the gates opened, the fervor for Bad Bunny was noticeable. His fans showed up in droves in the early hours of the day, and plenty of Bad Bunny merch was donned (there was even a fan walking around with a comically supersized Benito head).

    When the Puerto Rican artist finally took shortly after 11:30 p.m. local time, it was evident that this was no ordinary performance for him. A pre-show film highlighted Coachella lineups over the years, and how multiple undercard acts have gone on to headline — Bad Bunny included. He then arrived stage elevated above the sea of fans and launched into Un Verano Sin Ti favorite “Tití Me Preguntó”

    From then on out, Bad Bunny burned through hit after hit in a memorable evening of Latin trap and pop. Un Verano Sin Ti was well-represented throughout the set, and his signature charm and charisma was definitely on display. “Do you prefer I speak in English or in Español?”, he coyly asked at one point.

    As this is Coachella, the set also featured several guest appearances. Post Malone joined Bad Bunny for “La canción” and “Yonaguni” — though the latter performance was mired in technically difficulties, forcing the duo to sing a capella. Other guests included longtime collaborator Jhay Cortez on “DÁKITI,” “Tarot,” and “No me conoce,” and Jowell & Randy on “Safaera.”

    Bad Bunny is a bonafide superstar, and his Coachella performance was a victory lap in every sense.

    See video of Bad Bunny’s Coachella performance and the full setlist below. You can find all of our Coachella 2023 coverage here.

    Bad Bunny Coachella Setlist:

    Tití me preguntó
    Moscow Mule
    Efecto
    Neverita
    Si Veo a Tu Mamá
    La Difícil
    La Santa (With intro of “A Tu Merced”)
    Vete (With intro of “Pero Ya No”)
    Otra noche en Miami (With intro of “Ser Bichote”)
    Estamos Bien (with Intro Ni Bien Ni Mal)
    Si Estuviésemos Juntos
    Te Boté (Remix)
    I Like It (Cardi B cover)
    El apagón
    Safaera (with Jowell & Randy)
    Yo Perreo Sola
    Un coco
    La canción (J Balvin & Bad Bunny cover) (with Post Malone)
    Yonaguni (with Post Malone)
    DÁKITI (Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez cover) (with Jhay Cortez)
    Tarot (with Jhay Cortez)
    No me conoce (Jhay Cortez cover) (with Jhay Cortez)
    Callaíta
    Me porto bonito
    Después de la playa

