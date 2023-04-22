Menu
Bad Bunny Celebrates Latin Music at Coachella Weekend 2 with Grupo Frontera, José Feliciano

The rapper brought Puerto Rican and Mexican music to the desert

bad bunny weekend 2 latin music video setlist
Bad Bunny, photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella
April 22, 2023 | 12:28pm ET

    Last week, Bad Bunny became the first Latin artist to headline Coachella. During his Weekend 2 set, the Puerto Rican rapper kept the celebration going, enlisting several Puerto Rican and Mexican artists to honor their Latin heritage.

    After welcoming Mexican band Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny left the stage to allow the group to perform “un x100to,” “No Se Va,” and “Bebe Dame.” The rapper returned to the stage in full ranchero attire to sing his part of the first track, a collaboration between the artists they just unveiled last week.

    From there, Puerto Rican rapper Ñengo Flow and reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy joined Bad Bunny for “Safaera,” and rapper Jhayco came out to perform “Dákiti,” “Tarot,” and his own song “No Me Conoce.” The legendary musician José Feliciano also made an appearance, joining Bad Bunny for “La Canción” and “Yonaguni.”

    Related Video

    Check out clips of Bad Bunny’s Coachella Weekend 2 set below. Elsewhere at the festival, the rapper — who recently joined James Corden for a round of Carpool Karaoke — hit the desert stage with Gorillaz for the live debut of their Cracker Island track  “Tormenta.”

    You can check out all of our Coachella 2023 coverage here.

    Bad Bunny Coachella Weekend 2 Setlist:

    Tití me preguntó
    La Jumpa (with Arcángel)
    Moscow Mule
    Efecto
    Neverita
    Si veo a tu mamá
    La difícil
    La santa
    Vete
    120
    Booker T
    Te mudaste
    Te boté
    No se va (with Grupo Frontera)
    Bebé dame (with Grupo Frontera)
    un x100to (with Grupo Frontera)
    I Like It
    El apagón
    Safaera (with Jowell & Randy)
    Yo perreo sola
    Un coco
    La canción (with José Feliciano)
    Yonaguni (with José Feliciano)
    DÁKITI (with Jhay Cortez)
    Tarot (with Jhay Cortez)
    No me conoce (with Jhay Cortez)
    Callaíta
    Ojitos lindos
    Me porto bonito
    Después de la playa

Bad Bunny Celebrates Latin Music at Coachella Weekend 2 with Grupo Frontera, José Feliciano

