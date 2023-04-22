Last week, Bad Bunny became the first Latin artist to headline Coachella. During his Weekend 2 set, the Puerto Rican rapper kept the celebration going, enlisting several Puerto Rican and Mexican artists to honor their Latin heritage.

After welcoming Mexican band Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny left the stage to allow the group to perform “un x100to,” “No Se Va,” and “Bebe Dame.” The rapper returned to the stage in full ranchero attire to sing his part of the first track, a collaboration between the artists they just unveiled last week.

From there, Puerto Rican rapper Ñengo Flow and reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy joined Bad Bunny for “Safaera,” and rapper Jhayco came out to perform “Dákiti,” “Tarot,” and his own song “No Me Conoce.” The legendary musician José Feliciano also made an appearance, joining Bad Bunny for “La Canción” and “Yonaguni.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Check out clips of Bad Bunny’s Coachella Weekend 2 set below. Elsewhere at the festival, the rapper — who recently joined James Corden for a round of Carpool Karaoke — hit the desert stage with Gorillaz for the live debut of their Cracker Island track “Tormenta.”

You can check out all of our Coachella 2023 coverage here.

Bad Bunny flew over the crowd, down to a platform in the middle of the crowd to play La Canción acoustic with José Feliciano ?#Coachella pic.twitter.com/0hWq4xWiig — Brian (@brn_slippy) April 22, 2023

Seeing Groupo Frontera for the first ever and it being at Coachella with Bad Bunny was not on my 2023 bingo card pic.twitter.com/Ey3wkAHF8s — *cries in scorpio* (@Leen_Starr) April 22, 2023

Grupo Frontera es el invitado sorpresa de Bad Bunny en su segundo fin de semana en Coachella!#COACHELLA2023 #BadBunny #coachellaweekend2 pic.twitter.com/XdMbmIhS2Q — Brave Culture (@bravecult) April 22, 2023

Bad Bunny Coachella Weekend 2 Setlist:

Tití me preguntó

La Jumpa (with Arcángel)

Moscow Mule

Efecto

Neverita

Si veo a tu mamá

La difícil

La santa

Vete

120

Booker T

Te mudaste

Te boté

No se va (with Grupo Frontera)

Bebé dame (with Grupo Frontera)

un x100to (with Grupo Frontera)

I Like It

El apagón

Safaera (with Jowell & Randy)

Yo perreo sola

Un coco

La canción (with José Feliciano)

Yonaguni (with José Feliciano)

DÁKITI (with Jhay Cortez)

Tarot (with Jhay Cortez)

No me conoce (with Jhay Cortez)

Callaíta

Ojitos lindos

Me porto bonito

Después de la playa