Bad Omens Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

Bad Omens have announced the “CONCRETE FOREVER” North American tour with support from ERRA and I See Stars.

The trek kicks off September 1st in Houston and runs through October 13th in Dallas, hitting major markets around the continent along the way. Bad Omens will also make notable festival stops at Louder Than Life (September 22nd) in Louisville, Kentucky, and Aftershock (October 6th) in Sacramento, California.

An artist ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow (April 4th) at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Wednesday (April 5th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL. General ticket sales begin Friday (April 7th) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can look for deals or get tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Bad Omens have a busy year ahead as they tour in support of 2022’s The Death of Peace of Mind. Next month, the alt-metal band is set to embark on a shorter May/June US leg with ERRA and Invent Animate surrounding a May 25th appearance at the Sonic Temple festival on May 25th in Columbus, Ohio.

Below you can see the dates for Bad Omens’ 2023 North American tour. Get tickets here.

Bad Omens 2023 North American Tour Dates:

05/04 – Greenwood Village, CO @ 107.9 KBPI Birthday Bash

05/06 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Bamboozle Fest

05/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 100.5 KATT’s KATTFEST

05/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City ^

05/18 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal ^

05/19 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ^

05/21 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues ^

05/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz Raleigh ^

05/25 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

05/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection ^

05/27 – St Louis, MO @ 105.7 KPNT The Point’s Pointfest

05/28 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde’s ^

05/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Horizon Event Centre ^

06/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral ^

06/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre ^

06/03 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall ^

06/04 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom ^

09/01 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

09/02 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

09/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater *

09/05 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

09/06 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca–Cola Roxy *

09/09 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

09/10 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

09/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

09/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

09/15 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

09/16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

09/18 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *

09/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/24 – TBA

09/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom *

09/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live *

09/29 – TBA

09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

10/02 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

10/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

10/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels *

10/10 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

10/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel *

10/13 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *

^ = w/ ERRA + Invent Animate

* = w/ ERRA and I See Stars