Bam Margera Turns Himself in After Warrant Issued for His Arrest

The Jackass star is accused of assaulting his brother

Bam Margera arrested
Bam Margera, photo via Instagram
Consequence Staff
April 27, 2023 | 2:53pm ET

    Bam Margera turned himself into police in Chester County, Pennsylvania on Thursday, following allegations that he assaulted his brother during a fight last weekend.

    A warrant for Margera’s arrest was issued on Monday, and his whereabouts had been unknown for the last several days, according to TMZ.

    Margera is charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats. He was arraigned and posted $50,000 bail. His next court date is set for May 25th.

    Following his arraignment, Margera addressed the allegations on Instagram. “I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers. Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later,” Margera alleged. “The reason this happened is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. F*** him.” (A 302 is an involuntary admission to a psychiatric unit.)

    His attorney Michael van der Veen said in his own statement: “[Margera] was arraigned and entered his plea of not guilty. He was released on an unsecured bail. Mr. Margera enjoys all of his constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence. The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits.”

    Margera has battled drug and addiction issues throughout his adult life. Earlier this year, his former Jackass collaborator Steve-O issued a public plea to Margera to “choose recovery,” warning that, “You’re dying, brother.” In fact, Margera narrowly escaped death last December after he contracted COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator.

