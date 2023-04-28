Bamboozle 2023 Canceled After Being Refused Final Permits

Bamboozle 2023 has been canceled just one week before it was supposed to take place after its host city of Atlantic City, New Jersey refused final permits. Ticketholders should request refunds at point of purchase.

According to a report from NJ.com, a spokesperson for Atlantic City confirmed the festival would not receive its final permits after the organizers failed to meet the deadline to submit final documents.

“After extensive discussions, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel Bamboozle 2023,” the festival’s organizers shared in a statement on the official website. “An incredible amount of time, dedication, passion and hard work was invested into making this comeback a success. We appreciate everyone who supported this festival. Refunds should be requested at point of purchase.”

Even prior to its cancellation, Bamboozle was plagued by issues, including fans requesting refunds after the fest failed to secure top headliners, as well as complaints from people who bought tickets at early bird prices that were higher than recent offers.

Scheduled to take place on May 5th through May 7th at Bader Field in Atlantic City, Bamboozle was set to make its return after an 11-year absence with a lineup featuring Limp Bizkit, Rick Ross, Steve Aoki, Flyleaf, Papa Roach, and more.