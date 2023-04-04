Menu
Greta Gerwig Introduces the Many Barbies and Kens in New Trailer for Barbie: Watch

The Mattel doll gets her first live action movie on July 21st

Barbie movie
Barbie (photo via Warner Bros.)
April 4, 2023 | 12:13pm ET

    Ever since Mattel rolled out the toy in 1959, Barbie dolls have been synonymous with the stuff of dreams: Carefree fun, sky-high stilettos, and head-turning automobiles. But in the newly released trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbielife in plastic for the titular doll — played by Margot Robbie — isn’t always so fantastic.

    The trailer opens by introducing us to the world of Barbie, where there are many different versions of Barbie (including Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, and Kate McKinnon) and many different versions of her boyfriend Ken (played by Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir).

    From the looks of it, Robbie’s Barbie has everything she could ever want, but some as-yet-undisclosed circumstances compels her to hop in her Barbiemobile and ditch her pink paradise for the “Real World.” Thankfully, she’s not alone: Gosling’s Ken is coming too, and he made sure to pack his yellow rollerblades.

    The impressive Barbie cast also includes Will Ferrell as Mattel’s CEO, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Connor Swindells, Emerald Fennell, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, and John Cena, with Helen Mirren serving as the narrator.

    Gerwig co-wrote Barbie with her partner and longtime collaborator Noah Baumbach. The film hits theaters on July 21st. Watch the trailer and see the various character posters below.

    Barbie Character Posters (Click to Expand)

