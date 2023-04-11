The Pitch: Season 4 of HBO’s Barry picks up right on the heels of Season 3’s jaw-dropping finale, which ended with Barry (Bill Hader) finally being caught by the police for at least one of his many crimes; as the trailers have since teased, Barry’s incarcerated, and waiting for repercussions from either the justice system or the many criminal elements he’s pissed off in recent days.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of Barry’s arrest, Gene (Henry Winkler) is getting his moment in the sun for helping to orchestrate it — except Janice’s father Jim (Robert Wisdom) doesn’t want anyone exploiting her death for personal gain, a restriction Gene chafes at. NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) and Cristobal (Michael Irby) are going for their happy ending together, though there’s maybe a business idea brewing that could bring them back into the game.

And Sally (Sarah Goldberg)’s trip home to Joplin ends up being short-lived, as she returns to L.A. to see what kind of second act might be possible, following her connection to Barry being public on top of her unfortunate spurt of viral fame from Season 3. These are all people for whom a real chance at happiness and peace is possible… If they make the right choices.

All Good Things (Even Emmy-Winning Things)… This is the final season of Barry, and even if they hadn’t announced that in advance, you’d probably be able to tell from the episodes provided by HBO for review. There are a lot of shows ending this year, and one trend we’re seeing across all of them is how the knowledge that the end is nigh emboldens them to make huge swings from week to week, something which is a huge factor in making this season of the Bill Hader and Alex Berg-created series easily some of the best TV of the year.

This is a season of television where one of the least notable things about it is the multiple cameos by noteworthy directors (CODA helmer Sian Heder and monster lover Guillermo del Toro). In fact, while the Hollywood satire that’s always been a strong undercurrent of the series is present, it’s more buried than usual, due to the escalation which occurs as things get even more serious for Barry and the rest. “Twists and turns galore” ably describes just how wild the plotting gets.

While still often proving to be very, very funny, there’s a true grimness underlying the new season, an awareness that anything can happen to these characters, that no one is free from consequences of some sort. This has always been a factor in the show’s dark appeal, but there’s a clear escalation here, as well as a boldness that keeps the tension high. It’s not that this season of Barry is more violent than others, but it certainly feels the least safe.