beabadoobee Teams Up with Clairo for New Version of “Glue Song”: Stream

The indie pop icon had loaned her voice to beabadoobee’s love-struck hit

beabadoobee glue song Clairo new version
beabadoobee (photo by Jake Erland) and Clairo (photo by Debi Del Grande).
April 20, 2023 | 9:39am ET

    beabadoobee has released a new version of her viral hit, “Glue Song,” featuring a verse from Clairo. Listen to the track below.

    The 22-year-old Filipino-British artist first debuted “Glue Song” as a Valentine’s Day release earlier this year, and it quickly became a favorite among her dedicated fanbase due to its bubbly, welcoming warmth. A simple love song with a nostalgic chic, the track allows beabadoobee’s signature style to bloom in full force, showing her knack for cutesy aesthetics and uncomplicated, airy melodies.

    On the new version, indie pop icon Clairo lends her croon to the song, elevating it to a new height. When both voices come together for the tune’s second half, the harmonies weave together like a tapestry of love song goodness.

    When the song was first released, beabadoobee explained that she wrote it at the onset of a new relationship during a tour across Australia and Asia. “I usually write these songs that are sad,” she said in a statement. “In the past, with my writing, even when it doesn’t sound sad looking back, the lyrics usually have been. For the first time, this is just me being really happy. I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love.”

    beabadoobee has been busy in 2023 — in addition to her new releases, she’s landed a few opening spots for Taylor Swift on the ongoing “Eras Tour,” and will play a few headlining dates herself. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

