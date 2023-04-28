Menu
Beach House Release New Five-Song EP Become: Stream

The collection was previously available for Record Store Day

Beach House, photo by Philip Cosores
April 28, 2023 | 8:51am ET

    Beach House have brought their new five-song EP, Become, to streaming services. Listen below.

    Become was originally released as a Record Store Day exclusive on April 22nd. Along with its digital release today, the EP will receive a wider physical release on vinyl and CD come Friday, May 19th.

    The collection comprises songs that didn’t make it on the dream pop band’s 2022 double album Once Twice Melody. “We didn’t think they fit in the world of OTM, but later realized they all fit in a little world of their own,” the band say in a press release. “To us, they are all kind of scuzzy and spacious, and live in the spirit realm. It’s not really where we are currently going, but it’s definitely somewhere we have been. We hope you enjoy these tunes.”

    Last year also saw Beach House contribute to Volume 1 of For the Birds: The Birdsong Project, a massive benefit compilation benefitting the National Audubon Society. As for that potential Kanye West collaboration… we’re just going to assume that’s fallen through.

    Become EP Artwork:

    Become EP Tracklist:
    01. American Daughter
    02. Devil’s Pool
    03. Holiday House
    04. Black Magic
    05. Become

