Ben Folds Laments an “Exhausting Lover” on New Single: Stream

The music video is directed by Drunk History's Derek Waters

Ben Folds, photo by Alysse Gafkjen
April 12, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    Ben Folds is just a love machine, but on his new single “Exhausting Lover,” he’s not too happy about it. Listen to the tongue-in-cheek new song below.

    “Exhausting Lover” begins as something like a synth pop song before Folds’ spoken-word delivery — about a girl who just can’t stop having sex with him — gives way to a theatrical horn section. The artist paired his melodramatic new song with an equally facetious music video directed by Drunk History’s Derek Waters, in which Folds directs a musical all about the lover in question.

    “This was my first foray into musical theater, and Derek’s, too. We both vow to actually go see a musical now,” Folds said in a statement. Waters added: “I always have and always will love Ben Folds. But now I have a deeper appreciation for him knowing we shared similar experiences in a Motel 6 with a hot wheels track and dancers dressed as animals.”

    “Exhausting Lover” is the second single from Folds’ upcoming album What Matters Most (pre-orders are ongoing). The singer-songwriter announced the album by sharing “Winslow Gardens.”

    Folds is in the midst of a world tour that continues through the rest of the year. Grab tickets to a show via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

