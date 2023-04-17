Better Lovers — a newly formed supergroup featuring current and former members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die, and Fit for an Autopsy — are introducing themselves with their debut single, “30 Under 13.”

The band is comprised of singer Greg Puciato (ex-Dillinger Escape Plan), guitarist Will Putney (Fit for an Autopsy), and three ex-members of Every Time I Die: guitarist Jordan Buckley, drummer Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, and bassist Stephen Micciche.

The fiery single “30 Under 13” features Puciato in full scream mode during the chaotic verses before delivering a clean vocal for the trippy chorus. At the 2:15 mark, the track goes high-speed hardcore.

“Jordan sent me some already finished instrumental tracks, and they hit me at just the right time,” said Puciato in a press release. “Those tracks woke up a side of me that I thought was fully extinct but was merely evolving and changing. To my complete surprise there was still something left in that area to dig at, and the vessel for it made sense.”

Puciato has kept quite busy since The Dillinger Escape Plan broke up at the end of 2017. He has released a couple of solo albums, as well as LPs from his bands Black Queen and Killer Be Killed. He also toured multiple legs as a member of Jerry Cantrell’s solo band. Next month, he’ll kick off his first-ever full-scale North American solo tour, with tickets available here.

Meanwhile, the former Every Time I Die members are back in action after a tumultuous split with singer Keith Buckley that led to the demise of the band.

“Looking back, I’m so happy everything got me to where I am,” explained Jordan Buckley. “The pandemic and the last few years made me hungrier and more grateful. This isn’t a hobby. This isn’t temporary. This is the next evolution for each of us. Greg and Will rejuvenated me and made me even more confident. Now, everybody needs to know we’re a wild animal that just broke out of the zoo—there’s no trying to put it back in the cage.”

Putney added, “It’s a group of loaded weapons all firing at full power ready for the next chapter of our music careers, and I can confidently say our collective best work is ahead of us.”

The press release also promises an imminent announcement of tour dates. Check out the video for Better Lovers’ “30 Under 13” below.