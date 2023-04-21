Menu
Beyoncé Asked Megan Thee Stallion to Redo Her “Savage (Remix)” Verse

"Beyoncé was like, ‘Could you please make your verse like a little bit cleaner?’"

Megan Thee Stallion (photo by Amy Price) and Beyoncé (photo via Instagram)
April 21, 2023 | 2:24pm ET

    Megan The Stallion has revealed that Beyoncé asked her to redo her “Savage (Remix)” verse and make it “a little bit cleaner” in a recent interview with Elle.

    “Beyoncé was like, ‘Could you please make your verse like a little bit cleaner?’ I went in my living room and I recorded it right then,” Megan said. “Beyoncé didn’t have to tell me twice, I sent that verse right back!”

    The original “Savage” track was released in March 2020, and went viral on TikTok thanks to its catchy chorus and sensual matching dance. Megan and Beyoncé unexpectedly released the remix — with Megan’s toned-down lyrics — the next month, causing the hit to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It then became Megan’s first No. 1 single and Beyoncé’s seventh.

    Megan has repeatedly said how influenced by and obsessed she is with Beyoncé, so being able to collaborate with her was an unexpected opportunity that blew her mind.

    “It was amazing,” she continued in that same Elle interview. “Everybody knows that I am obsessed with Beyoncé, so when I got the collab, like being from Houston with her, I was just appreciative.” The success of “Savage (Remix)” really made Megan feel like she was going to make it in the music industry, and now she’s become one of the top female rappers.

    “When I saw people dancing to the song, vibing to it, loving it, how many famous people was dancing to the song, I was like, ‘Oh my God, y’all know me!” Watch the full interview below.

    Megan Thee Stallion’s last album Traumazine focused on her more vulnerable side as the rapper opened up about the anxieties and worries that came with stardom. Recently, she finally spoke out about the verdict Tory Lanez received for shooting her back in 2020.

    “I could have let the adversity break me, but I persevered, even as people treated my trauma like a running joke,” she shared in an essay written for Elle. “It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me. Still, I knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail.”

    As for Beyoncé, she’s still Bey, preparing for her highly in-demand Renaissance tour and celebrating becoming a record-breaking Grammy winner with 32 under her be(y)lt. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

