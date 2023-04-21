Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Beyond the Boys Club: Diana Leah of Delain

"I just left a comment [on social media] and a couple days later [the band] reached out to me"

Advertisement
Delain Beyond the Boys Club
Delain, photo by Andrea Falaschi
April 21, 2023 | 10:20am ET

    Beyond the Boys’ Club is a monthly column from journalist and radio host Anne Erickson, focusing on women in the heavy music genres, as they offer their perspectives on the music industry and discuss their personal experiences. Erickson is also a music artist herself and has a new EP out, “Last Love,” with Upon Wings. Her new single is “Deal Breaker.” The latest edition of Beyond the Boys’ Club features an interview with Diana Leah of Delain.

    It takes a lot for a band to keep its identity and fanbase with a new member. That’s even more difficult when the new band member is the lead vocalist.

    After making a name for themselves with longtime singer Charlotte Wessels, veteran Dutch symphonic metal band Delain officially welcomed new vocalist Diana Leah into the band in 2022. It wasn’t too long before they released their latest album, Dark Waters, in February of this year.

    Advertisement

    Prior to Delain, Leah had not established herself in another band or as a known solo singer. She reached out via social media to the band, who had already checked out her YouTube channel. Eventually they offered her the coveted job.

    Delain will embark on a North American tour in support of Dark Waters in September, with tickets available here.

    For Heavy Consequence‘s latest edition of “Beyond the Boys’ Club,” Leah speaks with us about her influences, how she joined the band, the experience of being a woman in metal music, and more.

    Advertisement

    Tell me about your early days in music and how you were first drawn to singing.

    I’ve always wanted to be in a band since I was 16. I started listening to bands like Evanescence and Linkin Park, because those bands were big at the time, and then artists like Avril Lavigne. I had that phase in my life when I was into disco rock music, and I started singing at that time, as well. I was just exploring whatever my voice could do. That’s when I started taking singing lessons and the thought of doing this just crossed my mind. I thought, wow, if I can sing, maybe I can do this one day. And, if I learned how to do it properly, I could learn how to not hurt my voice and keep longevity in my voice. That’s how music stated for me.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

grease-soundtrack-justin-tranter

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Lead Songwriter Guides Us Through All the Original Songs

April 20, 2023

poison ruin cosign interview harvest artist of the month

CoSign: Poison Ruïn Harvest Blood-Pumping Sounds and New Political Messaging from a Classic Punk Framework

April 19, 2023

renfield-nicolas-cage-nicholas-hoult

Renfield's Chris McKay and Robert Kirkman on Their "Splatt-Stick" Dracula Tale

April 13, 2023

Metallica and kids

Metallica on How Their Kids Keep the Music Going: "They're Very Much Doing Their Own Thing"

April 12, 2023

primavera madrid lineup 2023 interview tickets

Primavera Sound Madrid Organizers on Integrating Inaugural Fest into “the Cultural Life of the City”

April 12, 2023

loren panic

Fan Chant: LØREN Breaks Down His Hard-Hitting New Track and Music Video for "Panic"

April 12, 2023

Lizzy McAlpine Interview tour dear edward musical theater

Lizzy McAlpine on Musicals and Songwriting for the Apple TV+ Series Dear Edward: Exclusive

April 11, 2023

ruston kelly the weakness track by track album breakdown stream

Ruston Kelly Breaks Down New Album The Weakness Track by Track: Exclusive

April 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Beyond the Boys Club: Diana Leah of Delain

Menu Shop Search Newsletter