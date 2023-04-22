Bill Kreutzmann Won’t Play Drums on Dead & Company’s Final Tour

Dead & Company are gearing up to head out on their final tour, but drummer Bill Kreutzmann won’t be joining them.

The Grateful Dead offshoot announced the news in an Instagram post shared on April 22nd. “After many long discussions and some good old-fashioned soul searching, we are letting you know that our brother Bill Kreutzmann will not be joining us on our final summer tour,” the band said. “Bill wants you to know that he is in good spirits, good health and he is not retiring.”

The band continued, “This is the culmination of a shift in creative direction as we keep these songs alive and breathing in ways that we each feel is best to continue to honor the legacy of the Grateful Dead. The final tour will go on as planned with Bill’s full endorsement and support.” Check out the full statement below.

Dead & Company’s farewell tour begins in May and includes a special benefit show at Cornell University’s Barton Hall, set for 46 years to the day since the Grateful Dead played a legendary set at the venue. Before the tour begins in earnest, the jam band will perform at New Orleans Jazz Fest alongside Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Santana, and The Lumineers. Tickets to all of their upcoming concerts are on sale now here.