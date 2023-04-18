Billy Idol performed the first-ever show at the Hoover Dam for an upcoming concert film set to be released later this year, and a teaser of set opener “Cradle of Love” can be seen now.

The show took place earlier this month on April 8th — amidst Idol’s ongoing (and mostly sold out) North American tour (tickets available here) — at the Hoover Dam Bypass surrounded by the Black Canyon of the Colorado River and the Mike O’Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge.

The set saw the punk legend run through his most well-known songs, including “Dancing with Myself,” “Eyes Without a Face,” “Rebel Yell,” and “White Wedding” (per Setlist.fm). The occasion also warranted some special guest appearances, including cameos from Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols), and Tony Kanal (No Doubt).

As mentioned, the full performance was shot for a forthcoming concert film that’s being produced by Lastman Media. A theatrical release through Encore Nights is set for later this year, with further details “to come soon,” per a press release.

Billy Idol’s North American tour continues tonight (April 18th) with a sold-out show in Hollywood, Florida. Pick up tickets to his upcoming concerts here.

Watch the teaser of Idol and his band performing “Cradle of Love” below.