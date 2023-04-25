Billy Strings Adds New Fall Run of Shows to Increasingly Massive 2023 Tour

Billy String has been touring since early February, and he has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. Today, he’s announced a new run of shows taking place between September and December.

The newly announced dates include visits to Portland, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Syracuse, as well as a trip abroad for shows in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, and France. Check Strings’ complete tour itinerary below.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, April 27th (using access code VINYL), followed by a general on sale beginning Friday, April 28th via Ticketmaster.

Last November, Strings released ME/AND/DAD, a new studio album on which he and his father — fellow musician Terry Barber — performed songs they played together during Strings’ childhood. He also performed a live cover of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues” with an unlikely duet partner, Post Malone.

Billy Strings 2023 Tour Dates:

04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/26 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/07 – Tulsa, O @ BOK Center

06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

06/14 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion

06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/13 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

07/14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

07/15 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

07/19 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

07/21 – Bridgeport, CT@ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

07/22 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

07/23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

07/25 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07/26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07/28 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/29 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

08/08 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

08/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Grobe Freiheit 36

08/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

08/25 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

08/26 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

09/14 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/22 – Buena Vista, CO @ TBA

09/23 – Buena Vista, CO @ TBA

09/27 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

09/29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/01 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/06 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

10/07 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

10/08 – Stateline, NV @ Tahoe Event Center

10/10 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

10/13 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

10/14 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

10/31 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

11/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/08 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

11/11 – Luxembourg @ den Atelier

11/12 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik

11/14 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

11/15 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

11/18 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

11/19 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

12/06 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

12/08 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/09 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

12/15 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

12/16 – Syracuse, NY @ The Oncenter

12/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena

12/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena

12/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena