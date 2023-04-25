Menu
Billy Strings Adds New Fall Run of Shows to Increasingly Massive 2023 Tour

Including dates in both America and Europe

Billy Strings
Billy Strings, photo by George Ortiz
April 25, 2023 | 10:45am ET

    Billy String has been touring since early February, and he has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. Today, he’s announced a new run of shows taking place between September and December.

    The newly announced dates include visits to Portland, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Syracuse, as well as a trip abroad for shows in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, and France. Check Strings’ complete tour itinerary below.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, April 27th (using access code VINYL), followed by a general on sale beginning Friday, April 28th via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Last November, Strings released ME/AND/DAD, a new studio album on which he and his father — fellow musician Terry Barber — performed songs they played together during Strings’ childhood. He also performed a live cover of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues” with an unlikely duet partner, Post Malone.

    Billy Strings 2023 Tour Dates:

    04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
    04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
    05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    05/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    05/26 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
    06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    06/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    06/07 – Tulsa, O @ BOK Center
    06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
    06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
    06/14 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion
    06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    07/13 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
    07/14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
    07/15 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
    07/19 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
    07/21 – Bridgeport, CT@ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    07/22 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
    07/23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
    07/25 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    07/26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    07/28 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
    07/29 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
    07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
    08/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
    08/08 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
    08/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Grobe Freiheit 36
    08/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
    08/25 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
    08/26 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
    09/14 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
    09/22 – Buena Vista, CO @ TBA
    09/23 – Buena Vista, CO @ TBA
    09/27 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
    09/29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    09/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    10/01 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
    10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    10/06 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
    10/07 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
    10/08 – Stateline, NV @ Tahoe Event Center
    10/10 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
    10/13 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
    10/14 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
    10/31 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    11/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    11/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    11/08 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
    11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
    11/11 – Luxembourg @ den Atelier
    11/12 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik
    11/14 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
    11/15 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    11/17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
    11/18 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
    11/19 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    12/06 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    12/08 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    12/09 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    12/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
    12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
    12/15 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
    12/16 – Syracuse, NY @ The Oncenter
    12/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena
    12/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena
    12/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena

