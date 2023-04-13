Menu
billy woods Teams with Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring on New Song “FaceTime”: Stream

Off woods' upcoming collaborative album with LA producer Kenny Segal

billy woods samuel t herring facetime kenny segal new single maps
Samuel T. Herring (photo by Ben Kaye) and billy woods (photo by B.A. Stubbs)
April 13, 2023 | 12:12pm ET

    New York rapper billy woods and LA producer Kenny Segal have tapped Future Islands singer Samuel T. Herring for “FaceTime,” the lead single from their upcoming collaborative album, Maps.

    Over Segal’s wistful, horn-based production, woods describes his life on the road in vivid detail. “They was goin’ off during Playboi Carti set,” he raps. “Now they in the halls partyin’/ Checkin’ they phones, bass shake the walls/ I’m smokin’ alone in a cardigan.”

    Herring provides the chorus on the track, singing about the loneliness of touring: “Continental breakfast, stick and weave, tuck and roll/ I can’t take you with me, but I be on your phone.” Stream “FaceTime” below.

    “FaceTime” isn’t the first time that the trio of artists have worked together. Back in 2019, Segal produced Back at the House, Herring’s album under his alternative hip-hop moniker Hemlock Ernst. Separately, Herring was featured on woods’ 2017 track “Illegal Tints,” also as Hemlock Ernst.

    Maps marks woods and Segal’s second joint project after 2019’s Hiding Places. Dropping May 5th via Backwoodz Studioz, the album features appearances from Danny Brown, Quelle Chris, Aesop Rock, and woods’ Armand Hammer groupmate, E L U C I D. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Get billy woods Tickets Here

    To promote the album, woods and Segal will tour together for the first time ever. See the dates below, and grab your tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    billy woods and Kenny Segal 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/22 – Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks ^
    04/24 – Austin, TX @ Parish ^
    04/26 – Houston, TX @ The End ^
    05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident
    05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident
    05/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
    05/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    05/16 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
    05/31 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
    06/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
    06/02 – Washington, DC @ DC9
    06/06 – Marina di Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew Festival ^
    06/09 – Katowice, PL @ Tauron Festival ^
    06/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival ^
    06/12 – London, UK @ Village Underground
    06/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
    06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival ^

    ^ = billy woods only

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

billy woods Teams with Future Islands' Samuel T. Herring on New Song "FaceTime": Stream

