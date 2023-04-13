billy woods Teams with Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring on New Song “FaceTime”: Stream

New York rapper billy woods and LA producer Kenny Segal have tapped Future Islands singer Samuel T. Herring for “FaceTime,” the lead single from their upcoming collaborative album, Maps.

Over Segal’s wistful, horn-based production, woods describes his life on the road in vivid detail. “They was goin’ off during Playboi Carti set,” he raps. “Now they in the halls partyin’/ Checkin’ they phones, bass shake the walls/ I’m smokin’ alone in a cardigan.”

Herring provides the chorus on the track, singing about the loneliness of touring: “Continental breakfast, stick and weave, tuck and roll/ I can’t take you with me, but I be on your phone.” Stream “FaceTime” below.

Advertisement

Related Video

“FaceTime” isn’t the first time that the trio of artists have worked together. Back in 2019, Segal produced Back at the House, Herring’s album under his alternative hip-hop moniker Hemlock Ernst. Separately, Herring was featured on woods’ 2017 track “Illegal Tints,” also as Hemlock Ernst.

Maps marks woods and Segal’s second joint project after 2019’s Hiding Places. Dropping May 5th via Backwoodz Studioz, the album features appearances from Danny Brown, Quelle Chris, Aesop Rock, and woods’ Armand Hammer groupmate, E L U C I D. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Get billy woods Tickets Here

To promote the album, woods and Segal will tour together for the first time ever. See the dates below, and grab your tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Advertisement

billy woods and Kenny Segal 2023 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks ^

04/24 – Austin, TX @ Parish ^

04/26 – Houston, TX @ The End ^

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

05/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/16 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

05/31 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

06/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

06/02 – Washington, DC @ DC9

06/06 – Marina di Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew Festival ^

06/09 – Katowice, PL @ Tauron Festival ^

06/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival ^

06/12 – London, UK @ Village Underground

06/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival ^

^ = billy woods only