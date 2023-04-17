Björk offered a career-spanning performance to the crowd at Coachella 2023 with support from the Hollywood String Ensemble in a unique reprisal of her recently-concluded “Orkestral” concerts. To make the appearance extra special, she used more than 800 drones to create a light show above the stage.

During Björk’s set, the singer played songs ranging from the newer “Freefall” to classics like “Isobel” and “Jóga” to the Oscar-nominated “I’ve Seen It All.” She was accompanied by touring conductor Bjarni Frímann as the hundreds of drones floated above. Though the performance was pulled from the YouTube livestream at the last minute, you can still watch the fan-shot footage and see the full setlist below.

“I wanted to share with you excitedly that i was joined with 864 drones tonight !!!” Björk wrote on Instagram after her appearance. “The show tonight was orkestral which is me, all about simplicity, [with] only conductor @bjarnifrimann and [an] orchestra playing a selection of my songs… so in honour of @coachella magnificent festival (i played here first 21 years ago pregnant) i asked a drone company, studio drift, to join us. i have always been very interested in digital notation and the abstraction of tonality being visual so hopefully the audience got slashes of synesthesia while watching.”

Björk previously hosted two headlining performances at the long-running Indio, California event in 2002 and 2007, and was only listed below Frank Ocean for her third appearance on Sunday.

The “Björk Orkestral” stage production has been an endeavor that the celebrated Icelandic singer-songwriter has tinkered with since it was announced in early 2020 and initially performed virtually in late 2021. She extended the engagement through 2022, with a South American trek later in the year serving as the first shows following the release of her tenth album, Fossora. The two-weekend stint at Coachella currently stands as the final run for the elaborate, symphonic setup.

Meanwhile, Björk has split her time on the road with the concurrent “Cornucopia” world tour, which showcases the massive stage act that the enigmatic artist first debuted in 2019, then revived in 2022. Check out our recap of the production’s 2022 iteration and find tickets to all of her upcoming stops here.

Outside of the live space, Björk has supported her latest LP with an “Ovule” remix featuring Shygirl and Sega Bodega as well as unsurprisingly stellar music videos for “Sorrowful Soil” and “fossora.” She also released a remix of Shygirl’s “Woe” in March.

Björk capped the final night of the festival’s first weekend, following historic headlining acts like Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK, a reunited Blink-182, a surprise guest spot by The Weeknd during Metro Boomin’s Friday slot, and more. You can check out all of our Coachella 2023 coverage here.

Bjork from a distance #Coachella pic.twitter.com/hHIWaAtZfy — Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) April 17, 2023

Bjork had an intricate Drone show accenting her set on Sunday at Coachella. Pretty cool.

She played the whole set with an orchestra (Bjork-estra?) And it was beautiful. @bjork #COACHELLA2023 pic.twitter.com/cHUznEubAY Advertisement — Shad Powers 😷 (@shad_powers) April 17, 2023

Björk Coachella Setlist:

Stonemilker

Aurora

Come to Me

Lionsong

I’ve Seen It All

Freefall

Hunter

You’ve Been Flirting Again

Isobel

Jóga

Quicksand

Notget

Hyperballad

Encore:

Overture

Pluto