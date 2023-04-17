Menu
Björk Lets Hundreds of Drones Loose at Coachella: Video + Setlist

The Icelandic songstress performs her hits with a full orchestra

bjork coachella 2023 performance drones
Björk, photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for ABA
April 17, 2023 | 10:36am ET

    Björk offered a career-spanning performance to the crowd at Coachella 2023 with support from the Hollywood String Ensemble in a unique reprisal of her recently-concluded “Orkestral” concerts. To make the appearance extra special, she used more than 800 drones to create a light show above the stage.

    During Björk’s set, the singer played songs ranging from the newer “Freefall” to classics like “Isobel” and “Jóga” to the Oscar-nominated “I’ve Seen It All.” She was accompanied by touring conductor Bjarni Frímann as the hundreds of drones floated above. Though the performance was pulled from the YouTube livestream at the last minute, you can still watch the fan-shot footage and see the full setlist below.

    “I wanted to share with you excitedly that i was joined with 864 drones tonight !!!” Björk wrote on Instagram after her appearance. “The show tonight was orkestral which is me, all about simplicity, [with] only conductor @bjarnifrimann and [an] orchestra playing a selection of my songs… so in honour of @coachella magnificent festival (i played here first 21 years ago pregnant) i asked a drone company, studio drift, to join us. i have always been very interested in digital notation and the abstraction of tonality being visual so hopefully the audience got slashes of synesthesia while watching.”

    Björk previously hosted two headlining performances at the long-running Indio, California event in 2002 and 2007, and was only listed below Frank Ocean for her third appearance on Sunday.

    The “Björk Orkestral” stage production has been an endeavor that the celebrated Icelandic singer-songwriter has tinkered with since it was announced in early 2020 and initially performed virtually in late 2021. She extended the engagement through 2022, with a South American trek later in the year serving as the first shows following the release of her tenth album, Fossora. The two-weekend stint at Coachella currently stands as the final run for the elaborate, symphonic setup.

    Meanwhile, Björk has split her time on the road with the concurrent “Cornucopia” world tour, which showcases the massive stage act that the enigmatic artist first debuted in 2019, then revived in 2022. Check out our recap of the production’s 2022 iteration and find tickets to all of her upcoming stops here.

    Outside of the live space, Björk has supported her latest LP with an “Ovule” remix featuring Shygirl and Sega Bodega as well as unsurprisingly stellar music videos for “Sorrowful Soil” and “fossora.” She also released a remix of Shygirl’s “Woe” in March.

    Björk capped the final night of the festival’s first weekend, following historic headlining acts like Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK, a reunited Blink-182, a surprise guest spot by The Weeknd during Metro Boomin’s Friday slot, and more. You can check out all of our Coachella 2023 coverage here.

    Björk Coachella Setlist:

    Stonemilker
    Aurora
    Come to Me
    Lionsong
    I’ve Seen It All
    Freefall
    Hunter
    You’ve Been Flirting Again
    Isobel
    Jóga
    Quicksand
    Notget
    Hyperballad

    Encore:
    Overture
    Pluto

