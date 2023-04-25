Black Country, New Road Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Black Country, New Road will hit the road later this year. The British rock band have announced a run of North American tour dates for 2023.
Notably, this will be the first time Black Country, New Road have toured the continent since the sudden departure of frontman Isaac Wood back in January 2022, and they haven’t even shared new studio music since their 2021 album Ants From Up There. Nonetheless, they’ll kick things off in Vancouver on August 25th, with stops in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, and more, before wrapping up at New York City’s’s Knockdown Center on September 21st.
General sale for tickets begins on April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Afterwards, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
See Black Country, New Road’s complete list of upcoming tour dates below.
Earlier this year, Black Country, New Road shared shared their concert film Live at Bush Hall as well as an eponymous LP counterpart.
Black Country, New Road 2023 Tour Dates:
08/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
05/02 – Southampton, UK @ Southampton 1865
05/03 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre
05/05 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
05/07 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University S.u
05/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket
05/09 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester New Century Hall
05/11 – Norwich, UK @ Waterfront
05/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Unknown venue
05/13 – Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory
05/15 – Cambridge, UK @ J1, Cambridge Junction
05/20 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Vivo Rio
05/27 – Herne Hill, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/05 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera In The City
06/08 – Arganda del Rey, ES @ Primavera Pack
06/08 – Arganda del Rey, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/09 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/21 – Pilton, UK @ UK Festival
07/20 – Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival
07/21 – Macclesfield, UK @ Jodrell Bank
08/26 – Port Townsend, WA @ Thing Festival
08/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
08/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American
08/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent
09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Portal
09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
09/08 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf
09/10 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
09/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/14 – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD
09/15 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
09/16 – Montreal, QC @ Le National
09/17 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
09/20 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
09/21 – New York City, NY @ Knockdown Center
10/10 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
10/13 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
10/16 – Oslo, NO @ Cosmopolite
10/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
10/18 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
10/20 – Hannover, DE @ Kulturzentrum Pavillon
10/21 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory
10/23 – Warsaw, PL @ Niebo
10/25 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
10/26 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
10/27 – Borgerhout, BE @ DE ROMA
10/29 – Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine
10/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/31 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix