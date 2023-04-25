Menu
Black Country, New Road Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Their first trek across the continent since vocalist Isaac Wood's departure

Black Country, New Road, photo by Holly Whitaker
April 25, 2023 | 11:46am ET

    Black Country, New Road will hit the road later this year. The British rock band have announced a run of North American tour dates for 2023.

    Notably, this will be the first time Black Country, New Road have toured the continent since the sudden departure of frontman Isaac Wood back in January 2022, and they haven’t even shared new studio music since their 2021 album Ants From Up There. Nonetheless, they’ll kick things off in Vancouver on August 25th, with stops in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, and more, before wrapping up at New York City’s’s Knockdown Center on September 21st.

    General sale for tickets begins on April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Afterwards, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    See Black Country, New Road’s complete list of upcoming tour dates below.

    Earlier this year, Black Country, New Road shared shared their concert film Live at Bush Hall as well as an eponymous LP counterpart.

    Black Country, New Road 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
    05/02 – Southampton, UK @ Southampton 1865
    05/03 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre
    05/05 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
    05/07 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University S.u
    05/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket
    05/09 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester New Century Hall
    05/11 – Norwich, UK @ Waterfront
    05/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Unknown venue
    05/13 – Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory
    05/15 – Cambridge, UK @ J1, Cambridge Junction
    05/20 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Vivo Rio
    05/27 – Herne Hill, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
    06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
    06/05 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera In The City
    06/08 – Arganda del Rey, ES @ Primavera Pack
    06/08 – Arganda del Rey, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
    06/09 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
    06/21 – Pilton, UK @ UK Festival
    07/20 – Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival
    07/21 – Macclesfield, UK @ Jodrell Bank
    08/26 – Port Townsend, WA @ Thing Festival
    08/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    08/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American
    08/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent
    09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Portal
    09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
    09/08 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf
    09/10 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
    09/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    09/14 – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD
    09/15 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
    09/16 – Montreal, QC @ Le National
    09/17 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
    09/20 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
    09/21 – New York City, NY @ Knockdown Center
    10/10 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
    10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
    10/13 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
    10/16 – Oslo, NO @ Cosmopolite
    10/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
    10/18 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
    10/20 – Hannover, DE @ Kulturzentrum Pavillon
    10/21 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory
    10/23 – Warsaw, PL @ Niebo
    10/25 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
    10/26 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
    10/27 – Borgerhout, BE @ DE ROMA
    10/29 – Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine
    10/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    10/31 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

