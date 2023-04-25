Black Country, New Road Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Black Country, New Road will hit the road later this year. The British rock band have announced a run of North American tour dates for 2023.

Notably, this will be the first time Black Country, New Road have toured the continent since the sudden departure of frontman Isaac Wood back in January 2022, and they haven’t even shared new studio music since their 2021 album Ants From Up There. Nonetheless, they’ll kick things off in Vancouver on August 25th, with stops in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, and more, before wrapping up at New York City’s’s Knockdown Center on September 21st.

General sale for tickets begins on April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Afterwards, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

See Black Country, New Road’s complete list of upcoming tour dates below.

Earlier this year, Black Country, New Road shared shared their concert film Live at Bush Hall as well as an eponymous LP counterpart.

Black Country, New Road 2023 Tour Dates:

08/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

05/02 – Southampton, UK @ Southampton 1865

05/03 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre

05/05 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

05/07 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University S.u

05/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket

05/09 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester New Century Hall

05/11 – Norwich, UK @ Waterfront

05/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Unknown venue

05/13 – Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory

05/15 – Cambridge, UK @ J1, Cambridge Junction

05/20 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Vivo Rio

05/27 – Herne Hill, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/05 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera In The City

06/08 – Arganda del Rey, ES @ Primavera Pack

06/08 – Arganda del Rey, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/09 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/21 – Pilton, UK @ UK Festival

07/20 – Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival

07/21 – Macclesfield, UK @ Jodrell Bank

08/26 – Port Townsend, WA @ Thing Festival

08/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American

08/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Portal

09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

09/08 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

09/10 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

09/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/14 – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD

09/15 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

09/16 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

09/17 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

09/20 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

09/21 – New York City, NY @ Knockdown Center

10/10 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

10/13 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

10/16 – Oslo, NO @ Cosmopolite

10/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

10/18 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

10/20 – Hannover, DE @ Kulturzentrum Pavillon

10/21 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

10/23 – Warsaw, PL @ Niebo

10/25 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

10/26 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

10/27 – Borgerhout, BE @ DE ROMA

10/29 – Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine

10/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/31 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix