Netflix has unveiled the teaser for Season 6 of Black Mirror. The “most unpredictable, unclassifiable, and unexpected season yet” of Charlie Brooker’s thriller series arrives this June.

It looks like Black Mirror Season 6 will follow the series’ usual episodic form, with multiple harrowing stories to sink your teeth into. While the teaser doesn’t tell us much about each plotline, we do see Aaron Paul in an astronaut-like suit, Josh Hartnett as a homely husband, and Annie Murphy as someone who crashes a wedding in a cheerleader uniform with a penis drawn across her forehead.

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point?” Brooker said in an interview with Tudum. “It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself.”

Also joining the stacked Season 6 cast, are Kate Mara, Salma Hayek Pinault, Micheal Cera, Anjana Vasan, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz.

See the trailer for Black Mirror Season 6 ahead of its June premiere below.

Black Mirror Season 5 premiered all the way back in 2019. The following year, Brooker also co-created a comedy special for Netflix called “Death to 2020.”