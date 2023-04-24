Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Black Sabbath’s Live Evil to Receive 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition

The Dio-era live album has been remastered and remixed from the original analog multi-tracks

Advertisement
black sabbath live evil deluxe
Live Evil Super Deluxe Edition, courtesy of Rhino
April 24, 2023 | 2:20pm ET

    The Ronnie James Dio-era Black Sabbath live album Live Evil is receiving a 40th anniversary Super Deluxe Edition release on May 19th.

    Originally released in December of 1982, Live Evil is culled from Sabbath’s 10-month tour in support of Mob Rules. The 15-song tracklist includes Dio-era staples such as “Neon Knights,” “Heaven and Hell,” and “The Mob Rules,” as well as Sabbath classics such as “Iron Man” and “Paranoid” with Dio on lead vocals.

    For the 40th anniversary 4-CD/4-LP edition, the original album’s 15 songs have been remastered by Andy Pearce and are included on the first two discs. Meanwhile, a brand new 2023 mix of the album by longtime band associate Wyn Davis from the original analog multi-tracks is included on the other two discs. An illustrated hardback book featuring new liner notes and replicas of the concert book and the “Mob Rules” tour poster are included in both the CD and vinyl packages.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “The ten-month Mob Rules tour was certainly a very successful one, resurrecting their reputation not only as a band that could fill major venues, but one that could sell plenty of vinyl and cassettes too,” writes Hugh Gilmour in the extensive liner notes for the deluxe release. “Black Sabbath Mk 2 had given their record label two best-selling LPs and were about to present a third.”

    After Mob Rules, Dio would go on to forge his own successful solo career while Black Sabbath pivoted to record Born Again with Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan. Dio and Sabbath would eventually reunite for 1992’s Dehumanizer, though Live Evil remains their only official live album, not including the ones released under the moniker Heaven & Hell.

    Scott Ian Family jam
     Editor's Pick
    Anthrax’s Scott Ian Covers Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin with Wife Pearl and Son Revel: Watch

    The Live Evil Super Deluxe Edition can be pre-ordered on CD here and on vinyl here. Below you can stream the remastered live version of “The Mob Rules” and see product photos and the tracklist.

    Advertisement

    Live Evil Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
    Disc 1
    01. E5150
    02. Neon Knights
    03. N.I.B.
    04. Children of the Sea
    05. Voodoo
    06. Black Sabbath
    07. War Pigs
    08. Iron Man

    Disc 2
    01. The Mob Rules
    02. Heaven and Hell
    03. The Sign of the Southern Cross
    04. Heaven and Hell (Reprise)
    05. Paranoid
    06. Children of the Grave
    07. Fluff

    black sabbath live evil deluxe vinyl

    black sabbath live evil deluxe cd

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Sammy Hagar David Lee Roth diss

Sammy Hagar: David Lee Roth "Sang So Bad ... It Was Embarrassing"

April 24, 2023

Mike Portnoy quits Twitter

Drummer Mike Portnoy Quits Twitter: Anybody Can "Simply Buy" a Blue Check Verification

April 24, 2023

nikki sixx mick mars misled

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx: Mick Mars Is a "Little Bit Confused" and "We Wish Him the Best"

April 24, 2023

alter bridge sevendust wvh tour

Alter Bridge Add Summer 2023 North American Tour with Sevendust and Mammoth WVH

April 24, 2023

Metallica Morgan Wallen Billboard 200 chart

Metallica's Streak of No. 1 Albums on Billboard 200 Ends Thanks to Morgan Wallen

April 24, 2023

The Mars Volta 2023 fall tour

The Mars Volta Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour, Release Acoustic LP: Stream

April 21, 2023

Iron Maiden canada shows

Iron Maiden Announce 2023 Canada Shows Leading Up to Power Trip Performance

April 21, 2023

Iggy Pop kicks off tour with Duff McKagan and Chad Smith

Iggy Pop Kicks Off Spring US Tour, Covers "Walk on the Wild Side" with Duff McKagan and Chad Smith: Watch

April 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Black Sabbath's Live Evil to Receive 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition

Menu Shop Search Newsletter