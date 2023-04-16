In True BLACKPINK Fashion, Their Coachella Performance Was a Sight to Behold

BLACKPINK captivated the 2023 Coachella crowd Saturday, becoming the first Korean act to perform at the California festival.

In true BLACKPINK fashion, the performance was a sight to behold. With special solo breakouts, awe-inspiring group numbers, and a healthy amount of fireworks, BLACKPINK gave fans everything they were hoping for.

For starters, the two acts leading up to BLACKPINK set the tone perfectly — Charli XCX brought heaps of energy and some outstanding choreography, and Rosalía rode scooters around the stage while treating fans to some excellent songs off Motomami.

And though BLACKPINK’s set ended up being delayed a bit longer than expected, their arrival was monumental. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa immediately broke out into their 2022 track “Pink Venom” and continued on with “Kill This Love” and “How You Like That” back to back. Needless to say, the crowd was energized.

Each member of BLACKPINK then took turns with their respective solo singles before rejoining for an engaging third act. Compared to their performance at Coachella in 2019, this headlining set was a massive upgrade to an already fun show — BLACKPINK’s live band was raging all night, and the group’s visuals and choreography was hypnotic.

For Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa, it was clear how special this occasion was — they left it all out on stage, and throughout the performance, their smiles were infectious. They won’t be the last K-Pop headliner at Coachella, but the first will definitely be memorable.

BLACKPINK have enjoyed a lot of firsts thanks to their latest LP, BORN PINK. They became the first girl group since 2008 to release a No. 1 album, and launched the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” with their “BORN PINK World Tour.” Update: On the heels of their Coachella performance, BLACKPINK announced new North American stadium shows taking place in August.

BLACKPINK Coachella Photo Gallery:

Rosé of BLACKPINK, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Lisa of BLACKPINK, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Rosé of BLACKPINK, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jisoo of BLACKPINK, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jennie of BLACKPINK, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images BLACKPINK at Coachella, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images BLACKPINK at Coachella, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

BLACKPINK 2023 Coachella Setlist:

Act I

Pink Venom

Kill This Love

How You Like That

Pretty Savage

Kick It

Whistle

Act II: Solos

You & Me (JENNIE song)

Flower (JISOO song)

Gone / On The Ground (ROSÉ song)

MONEY (LISA song)

Act III

BOOMBAYAH

Lovesick Girls

Playing with Fire

Typa Girl

Shut Down

Tally

DDU-DU DDU-DU

Forever Young

