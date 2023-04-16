Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

In True BLACKPINK Fashion, Their Coachella Performance Was a Sight to Behold

Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa became the first Korean act to headline the festival

Advertisement
BLACKPINK at Coachella
BLACKPINK at Coachella, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
and
April 16, 2023 | 9:35am ET

    BLACKPINK captivated the 2023 Coachella crowd Saturday, becoming the first Korean act to perform at the California festival.

    In true BLACKPINK fashion, the performance was a sight to behold. With special solo breakouts, awe-inspiring group numbers, and a healthy amount of fireworks, BLACKPINK gave fans everything they were hoping for.

    For starters, the two acts leading up to BLACKPINK set the tone perfectly — Charli XCX brought heaps of energy and some outstanding choreography, and Rosalía rode scooters around the stage while treating fans to some excellent songs off Motomami.

    Advertisement

    And though BLACKPINK’s set ended up being delayed a bit longer than expected, their arrival was monumental. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa immediately broke out into their 2022 track “Pink Venom” and continued on with “Kill This Love” and “How You Like That” back to back. Needless to say, the crowd was energized.

    Each member of BLACKPINK then took turns with their respective solo singles before rejoining for an engaging third act. Compared to their performance at Coachella in 2019, this headlining set was a massive upgrade to an already fun show — BLACKPINK’s live band was raging all night, and the group’s visuals and choreography was hypnotic.

    For Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa, it was clear how special this occasion was — they left it all out on stage, and throughout the performance, their smiles were infectious. They won’t be the last K-Pop headliner at Coachella, but the first will definitely be memorable.

    Advertisement

    BLACKPINK have enjoyed a lot of firsts thanks to their latest LP, BORN PINK. They became the first girl group since 2008 to release a No. 1 album, and launched the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” with their “BORN PINK World Tour.” Update: On the heels of their Coachella performance, BLACKPINK announced new North American stadium shows taking place in August.

    You can find all of our Coachella 2023 coverage here, and subscribe to Mary Siroky’s K-pop newsletter, Fan Chant.

    BLACKPINK Coachella Photo Gallery:

    BLACKPINK 2023 Coachella Setlist:

    Advertisement

    Act I
    Pink Venom
    Kill This Love
    How You Like That
    Pretty Savage
    Kick It
    Whistle

    Act II: Solos
    You & Me (JENNIE song)
    Flower (JISOO song)
    Gone / On The Ground (ROSÉ song)
    MONEY (LISA song)

    Act III
    BOOMBAYAH
    Lovesick Girls
    Playing with Fire
    Typa Girl
    Shut Down
    Tally
    DDU-DU DDU-DU
    Forever Young

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

consequence south by southwest sxsw brooklyn bowl family reunion review recap photo gallery thee sacred souls low cut connie sunflower bean

Consequence’s Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion Party at SXSW 2023: Recap + Photo Gallery

March 21, 2023

Emo's Not Dead Cruise

Emo's Not Dead Cruise Proves It Wasn’t Just a Phase: Recap, Photos and Video

December 8, 2022

when we were young festival

When We Were Young: The Festival That Almost Wasn’t

October 24, 2022

Aftershock 2022 photos

2022 Aftershock Fest Shakes Sacramento with KISS, My Chemical Romance, Slipknot, and More: Recap + Photos

October 11, 2022

Louder Than Life 2022 recap photos

2022 Louder Than Life Festival Brings Rock and Metal to the Masses on a Grand Scale: Recap + Photos

September 30, 2022

sound on sound festival review stevie nicks brandi carlile dave matthews header

Sound on Sound Makes Memorable Debut with Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews & The National: Photo Gallery

September 29, 2022

primavera los angeles

Primavera Sound LA 2022 Was a Festival of the Future with Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails and More: Recap

September 19, 2022

Psycho Las Vegas 2022 recap photos

Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Invades Sin City with Mercyful Fate, Emperor, and More: Recap + Photos

August 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

In True BLACKPINK Fashion, Their Coachella Performance Was a Sight to Behold

Menu Shop Search Newsletter