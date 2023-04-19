BLACKPINK Cover TLC and Spice Girls on Carpool Karaoke: Watch

James Corden stepping down from The Late Late Show means he’ll also be saying goodbye to Carpool Karaoke. Before the comedian bows out, however, he convinced K-pop superstars BLACKPINK to cram into the car for a round of singalong magic.

In between their own hits like the Born Pink cut “Pink Venom,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” and “How You Like That,” BLACKPINK covered ’90s classics like TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Spice Girls’ “Wannabe.” Corden also helped the group decide which members would be Aussie Pink, Boss Pink, Shy Pink, and Nails Pink.

In addition, BLACKPINK spoke to Corden about the rigorous training system that made them the superstars they are today. Besides that, the quartet attempted to add to their list of world records by taking a shot at surpassing the fastest time to assemble Mr. Potato Head, doing the most handclaps in one minute, and removing the most Jenga blocks in a minute. Watch the replay below.

Last weekend, BLACKPINK became the first Korean act to headline Coachella. After they wrap up the festival this weekend, they’ll embark on a global stadium tour that extends until August. Grab tickets to a show via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.