Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

BLACKPINK Announce New US Stadium Shows

The group will take the stage at MetLife Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Oracle Park, and Dodger Stadium

Advertisement
BLACKPINK at Coachella
BLACKPINK at Coachella, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 16, 2023 | 10:46am ET

    On the heels of their show-stopping performance at Coachella, BLACKPINK have announced new North American stadium shows taking place in August 2023.

    An extension of the group’s “BORN PINK World Tour,” Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa will play MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ; Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV; Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA; and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

    Tickets go on sale beginning April 26th via Ticketmaster.  Registration for a BLINK Membership pre-sale is ongoing through April 23rd, while registration for the general pre-sale runs now through April 25th. Head here for more details.

    Advertisement

    BLACKPINK have a number of other upcoming tour dates on the calendar, including shows in Mexico, China, Japan, and Australia. You can find tickets to these dates here.

    Read our review of BLACKPINK’s Coachella set here, and subscribe to Mary Siroky’s K-pop newsletter, Fan Chant.

    BLACKPINK 2023 Tour Dates:

    04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
    04/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
    04/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
    05/13 – Singapore, SP @ Singapore National Stadium
    05/14 – Singapore, SP @ Singapore National Stadium
    05/20 – Macau, CN @ Galaxy Arena
    05/21 – Macau, CN @ Galaxy Arena
    05/27 – Bangkok, TH @ Rajamangala National Stadium
    05/28 – Bangkok, TH @ Rajamangala National Stadium
    06/03 – Osaka, JP @ Kyocera Dome
    06/04 – Osaka, JP @ Kyocera Dome
    06/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    06/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    06/16 – Syndey, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    06/17 – Syndey, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    07/15 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
    08/12 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
    08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
    08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

    BLACKPINK Coachella Photo Gallery:

    Advertisement

     

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Volbeat Halestorm tour

Volbeat and Halestorm Team Up for Summer 2023 North American Tour

April 14, 2023

poison ruin harvest album stream

Poison Ruïn Unleash New Album Härvest: Stream

April 14, 2023

Ted Nugent retiring

Adios Mofo: Ted Nugent Announces Farewell Tour

April 13, 2023

Wu-Tang Clan Nas De La Soul 2023 tour dates tickets

De La Soul Join Wu-Tang Clan and Nas' "NY State of Mind Tour"

April 13, 2023

Pinkshift to me new song stream 2023 tour dates

Pinkshift Serve Up a Pop Punk Love Song with "to me": Stream

April 13, 2023

Social Distortion 2023 North American tour

Social Distortion Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour [Updated]

April 13, 2023

billy woods samuel t herring facetime kenny segal new single maps

billy woods Teams with Future Islands' Samuel T. Herring on New Song "FaceTime": Stream

April 13, 2023

Sparta 2023 tour

Sparta Announce 2023 US Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary of Wiretap Scars [Updated]

April 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BLACKPINK Announce New US Stadium Shows

Menu Shop Search Newsletter