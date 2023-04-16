BLACKPINK Announce New US Stadium Shows

On the heels of their show-stopping performance at Coachella, BLACKPINK have announced new North American stadium shows taking place in August 2023.
An extension of the group’s “BORN PINK World Tour,” Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa will play MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ; Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV; Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA; and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
Tickets go on sale beginning April 26th via Ticketmaster. Registration for a BLINK Membership pre-sale is ongoing through April 23rd, while registration for the general pre-sale runs now through April 25th. Head here for more details.
BLACKPINK have a number of other upcoming tour dates on the calendar, including shows in Mexico, China, Japan, and Australia. You can find tickets to these dates here.
Read our review of BLACKPINK’s Coachella set here, and subscribe to Mary Siroky’s K-pop newsletter, Fan Chant.
BLACKPINK 2023 Tour Dates:
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
04/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
05/13 – Singapore, SP @ Singapore National Stadium
05/14 – Singapore, SP @ Singapore National Stadium
05/20 – Macau, CN @ Galaxy Arena
05/21 – Macau, CN @ Galaxy Arena
05/27 – Bangkok, TH @ Rajamangala National Stadium
05/28 – Bangkok, TH @ Rajamangala National Stadium
06/03 – Osaka, JP @ Kyocera Dome
06/04 – Osaka, JP @ Kyocera Dome
06/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
06/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
06/16 – Syndey, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
06/17 – Syndey, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
07/15 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
08/12 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
BLACKPINK Coachella Photo Gallery: