BLACKPINK Announce New US Stadium Shows

On the heels of their show-stopping performance at Coachella, BLACKPINK have announced new North American stadium shows taking place in August 2023.

An extension of the group’s “BORN PINK World Tour,” Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa will play MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ; Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV; Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA; and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale beginning April 26th via Ticketmaster. Registration for a BLINK Membership pre-sale is ongoing through April 23rd, while registration for the general pre-sale runs now through April 25th. Head here for more details.

BLACKPINK have a number of other upcoming tour dates on the calendar, including shows in Mexico, China, Japan, and Australia. You can find tickets to these dates here.

Read our review of BLACKPINK’s Coachella set here, and subscribe to Mary Siroky’s K-pop newsletter, Fan Chant.

BLACKPINK 2023 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

04/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

05/13 – Singapore, SP @ Singapore National Stadium

05/14 – Singapore, SP @ Singapore National Stadium

05/20 – Macau, CN @ Galaxy Arena

05/21 – Macau, CN @ Galaxy Arena

05/27 – Bangkok, TH @ Rajamangala National Stadium

05/28 – Bangkok, TH @ Rajamangala National Stadium

06/03 – Osaka, JP @ Kyocera Dome

06/04 – Osaka, JP @ Kyocera Dome

06/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

06/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

06/16 – Syndey, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

06/17 – Syndey, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

07/15 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

08/12 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

