Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Blink-182 Reunite at Coachella: Video + Setlist

Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker's first show together in nearly a decade

Advertisement
Blink-182 at Coachella
Blink-182 at Coachella, photo via YouTube
April 14, 2023 | 10:56pm ET

    Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker played their first show together in nearly a decade at Coachella.

    The Friday night performance at the Sahara Tent was announced just days prior to the festival’s kick-off. DeLonge, Hoppus, and Barker sounded in fine form as they ripped through an 18-song comprised primarily of greatest hits like “Anthem Part Two,” “The Rock Show,” “What’s My Age Again?” and “All the Small Things.” The setlist also included the live debut of their new song “Edging” as well as the first performance of “Aliens Exist” with DeLonge since 2001.

    In between songs, DeLonge and Hoppus delivered their trademark banter, delivering crass commentary about the Dalai Lama and DeLonge’s mother’s vagina.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Blink-182 were originally set to kick off their reunion tour last month in South America, but were forced to postpone those dates after Travis Barker injured his finger. The North American leg of Blink-182’s reunion tour kicks begins in May and runs through July, with Turnstile providing support. You can find tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

    Blink-182 Coachella Setlist:

    Family Reunion
    Anthem Part Two
    The Rock Show
    Man Overboard
    Feeling This
    Reckless Abandon
    Dysentery Gary
    What’s My Age Again?
    Edging (Live debut)
    Dumpweed
    Aliens Exist (First time with Tom DeLonge since 2001)
    First Date
    Don’t Leave Me
    Down
    Happy Holidays, You Bastard
    I Miss You
    All the Small Things

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry

King Charles Forced to Book American Artists for Coronation Concert

April 14, 2023

Coachella 2023 livestream

Coachella 2023 Livestream: Schedule, How to Watch & More

April 14, 2023

Mark Sheehan of The Script

The Script Guitarist Mark Sheehan Dead at 46

April 14, 2023

SZA doja cat kill bill song of the week

Song of the Week: SZA Enlists Doja Cat for a Renovated Version of “Kill Bill"

April 14, 2023

paramore hayley williams the cranberries cover dreams dublin ireland watch

Paramore's Hayley Williams Performs Acoustic Cover of The Cranberries' "Dreams": Watch

April 14, 2023

Volbeat Halestorm tour

Volbeat and Halestorm Team Up for Summer 2023 North American Tour

April 14, 2023

jonny greenwood olive oil

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Is Selling Olive Oil Made at His Farm

April 14, 2023

Metallica

Metallica Announce Global Concert Event, Close Out Kimmel Residency with "If Darkness Had a Son": Watch

April 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Blink-182 Reunite at Coachella: Video + Setlist

Menu Shop Search Newsletter