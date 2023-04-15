Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker played their first show together in nearly a decade at Coachella.

The Friday night performance at the Sahara Tent was announced just days prior to the festival’s kick-off. DeLonge, Hoppus, and Barker sounded in fine form as they ripped through an 18-song comprised primarily of greatest hits like “Anthem Part Two,” “The Rock Show,” “What’s My Age Again?” and “All the Small Things.” The setlist also included the live debut of their new song “Edging” as well as the first performance of “Aliens Exist” with DeLonge since 2001.

In between songs, DeLonge and Hoppus delivered their trademark banter, delivering crass commentary about the Dalai Lama and DeLonge’s mother’s vagina.

Blink-182 were originally set to kick off their reunion tour last month in South America, but were forced to postpone those dates after Travis Barker injured his finger. The North American leg of Blink-182’s reunion tour kicks begins in May and runs through July, with Turnstile providing support. You can find tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

the rock show – blink-182 – sahara – coachella pic.twitter.com/vI570nykpa — @voudegrade (@midiavdg) April 15, 2023

🔥 EDGING LIVE DEBUT 🔥 blink-182's new single sounds AMAZING live! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/DMvMvbwCrJ — blink-182 Italia (@blink182italia) April 15, 2023

“There’s a Dalai Lama kissing booth” Blink-182 is truly back#Coachella pic.twitter.com/EEXJeQjsVd — Tweet Davidson (@JollibeePapi) April 15, 2023

Trechinho do blink-182 tocando I Miss You no Coachella 🫶pic.twitter.com/vLnYtVx6AW — downstage (@downstagebra) April 15, 2023

I only paid for Twitter Blue so I could upload the entirety of Blink 182's two-song finale at Coachella. An absolutely incredible experience watching these three back on stage together. Wish I was there. So happy for them. pic.twitter.com/cFUAorMKIg — Caleb Turner (@calebturner23) April 15, 2023

Blink-182 Coachella Setlist:

Family Reunion

Anthem Part Two

The Rock Show

Man Overboard

Feeling This

Reckless Abandon

Dysentery Gary

What’s My Age Again?

Edging (Live debut)

Dumpweed

Aliens Exist (First time with Tom DeLonge since 2001)

First Date

Don’t Leave Me

Down

Happy Holidays, You Bastard

I Miss You

All the Small Things