Blink-182 to Play Surprise Reunion Show at Coachella

Blink-182 are set to play a surprise set during weekend one of Coachella on Friday, April 14th.

“See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30pm Sahara Tent,” Tom DeLonge revealed on Twitter.

The set will mark Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker’s first performance together in nearly 10 years. The band had been set to kick off their reunion tour last month in South America, but were forced to postpone those dates after Travis Barker injured his finger.

The North American leg of Blink-182’s reunion tour kicks off in May and runs through July, with Turnstile providing support. You can find tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

Coachella’s first weekend takes place April 14th-16th. Along with Blink-182, the lineup includes Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, boygenius, Jai Paul, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Underworld, and more. You can get last-minute tickets to both weekends of Coachella here.