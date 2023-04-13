Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Blink-182 to Play Surprise Reunion Show at Coachella

Marking Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker's first performance together in nearly 10 years

Advertisement
mark hoppus blink-182 future
Blink-182, photo by Estevan Oriol
April 13, 2023 | 8:05am ET

    Blink-182 are set to play a surprise set during weekend one of Coachella on Friday, April 14th.

    “See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30pm Sahara Tent,” Tom DeLonge revealed on Twitter.

    The set will mark Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker’s first performance together in nearly 10 years. The band had been set to kick off their reunion tour last month in South America, but were forced to postpone those dates after Travis Barker injured his finger.

    Related Video

    The North American leg of Blink-182’s reunion tour kicks off in May and runs through July, with Turnstile providing support. You can find tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

    Coachella’s first weekend takes place April 14th-16th. Along with Blink-182, the lineup includes Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, boygenius, Jai Paul, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Underworld, and more. You can get last-minute tickets to both weekends of Coachella here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

coachella island fortnite epic games metaverse

Coachella Returning to Fortnite with Virtual Island

April 13, 2023

how to buy tickets to coachella

How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Coachella 2023

April 13, 2023

something in the water 2023 arcade fire m.i.a.

Something in the Water Expands 2023 Lineup with Controversial Addition of Arcade Fire

April 12, 2023

billy mcfarland fyre festival ii finally happening twitter andy king

Billy McFarland Claims Fyre Festival II Is "Finally Happening"

April 11, 2023

ohana festival 2023 lineup eddie vedder foo fighters the killers

Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, The Killers to Headline Ohana Festival 2023

April 11, 2023

Hawthorne Heights Is For Lovers Festival

Multi-City "Is For Lovers Festival" to Feature Hawthorne Heights, Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Alkaline Trio, and More

April 10, 2023

format festival 2023 lineup alanis morissette lcd soundsystem leon bridges

FORMAT Festival 2023: Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, and Leon Bridges Lead Lineup

April 4, 2023

Coachella 2023

Coachella to Livestream All Six Stages Across Both Weekends for First Time

April 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Blink-182 to Play Surprise Reunion Show at Coachella

Menu Shop Search Newsletter