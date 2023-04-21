Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Bloc Party Share Funky New Single “High Life”: Stream

They're currently on tour with Paramore

Advertisement
bloc party high life new single music indie rock alternative news listen stream
Bloc Party, photo by Heather Kaplan
Follow
April 21, 2023 | 10:46am ET

    Bloc Party return today with the single “High Life,” their first new music of the year.

    “High Life” is a mid-tempo groove that recalls the dance-punk movements of 1970s London and New York. It’s fleshed out with a dynamic, percussive beat and layers of angular guitars, as vocalist Kele Okereke attempts to lure you into the world of hedonistic glamour: “Are you ready for the high life? For things to go our way?” he sings. “We’ll take a car to the West End, to catch a Broadway show/ Call ahead to book our table, we’ll find a place to go.”

    Lyrically, “High Life” does at times feel a bit more shallow than some of Bloc Party’s better songs. But it certainly doesn’t take itself too seriously, fully leaning in to its playful funk aesthetic. While the band have yet to announce a new album, all signs are pointing towards more fun to come. CHeck out “High Life” below.

    Related Video

    Bloc Party recently got some love from 12-year-old drum prodigy Nandi Bushell, who nailed a cover of the band’s classic song “Helicopter.” They’re currently on the road in the UK supporting Paramore; find remaining tickets here.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Mac DeMarco Drops Nine-Hour, 199-Song Album One Wayne G: Stream

April 21, 2023

everything but the girl fuse nothing left to lose electronic music dance pop comeback announcement single stream

Everything But the Girl Unveil Comeback Album Fuse: Stream

April 21, 2023

Florence + The Machine Mermaids new single

Florence + The Machine Dive into the Depths on New Single "Mermaids": Stream

April 21, 2023

The Weeknd and Future

The Weeknd and Future Team Up On "Double Fantasy" from The Idol Soundtrack: Stream

April 21, 2023

Kim Petras Nicki Minaj Alone new song Alice DeeJay Better Off Alone

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj Team Up on "Alone": Stream

April 21, 2023

michael stipe chvrches coldplay earth day benefit compilation album earthpercent pop rock music news listen stream

Michael Stipe, CHVRCHES, and Coldplay Contribute to Earth Day Benefit Compilation: Stream

April 20, 2023

killer mike new solo album michael don't let the devil el-p

Killer Mike Announces New Solo Album, Shares "Don't Let the Devil" Featuring El-P: Stream

April 20, 2023

beabadoobee glue song Clairo new version

beabadoobee Teams Up with Clairo for New Version of "Glue Song": Stream

April 20, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bloc Party Share Funky New Single "High Life": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter