Bloc Party Share Funky New Single “High Life”: Stream

Bloc Party return today with the single “High Life,” their first new music of the year.

“High Life” is a mid-tempo groove that recalls the dance-punk movements of 1970s London and New York. It’s fleshed out with a dynamic, percussive beat and layers of angular guitars, as vocalist Kele Okereke attempts to lure you into the world of hedonistic glamour: “Are you ready for the high life? For things to go our way?” he sings. “We’ll take a car to the West End, to catch a Broadway show/ Call ahead to book our table, we’ll find a place to go.”

Lyrically, “High Life” does at times feel a bit more shallow than some of Bloc Party’s better songs. But it certainly doesn’t take itself too seriously, fully leaning in to its playful funk aesthetic. While the band have yet to announce a new album, all signs are pointing towards more fun to come. CHeck out “High Life” below.

Bloc Party recently got some love from 12-year-old drum prodigy Nandi Bushell, who nailed a cover of the band’s classic song “Helicopter.” They’re currently on the road in the UK supporting Paramore; find remaining tickets here.