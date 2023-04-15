Menu
Blondie Dazzles Coachella with Help from Nile Rodgers: Video + Setlist

They ran through hits like "One Way or Another," "Heart of Glass," and "Rapture"

Blondie, photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella
April 15, 2023 | 11:19am ET

    Blondie rang in Coachella 2023 with a set of greatest hits, and to up the ante, they brought out legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers to round out a couple songs.

    Rather than saving the best for last, the new wave legends came in swinging by opening with “One Way or Another” and going straight into “Hanging on the Telephone,” “Call Me,” “Maria,” and “The Tide Is High.” Rodgers then hit the stage for “Rapture,” Blondie’s 1980 song infamous for Debbie Harry’s “rap” bridge.

    After that, Rodgers stayed on to perform “Backfired,” Harry’s debut solo song. The 1981 track appears on the singer’s first solo album, KooKoo, which Rodgers and his Chic bandmate, bassist Bernard Edwards, produced. From there, Blondie threw in “Long Time,” a cut from 2017’s Pollinatorbefore closing their set with “Heart of Glass” and “Dreaming.” Check out videos from their Coachella show below.

    Later this year, Blondie will perform at Glastonbury alongside Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, and Guns N’ Roses. Consequence caught up with drummer Clem Burke about the band’s long lasting career; check out our interview with Burke here, then listen to his appearance on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast.

    This year, Coachella is live-streaming performances from all six stages across both weekends on YouTube. So far, we’ve already witnessed the return of Blink-182 and a history-making set from Bad Bunny. You can find all of our Coachella 2023 coverage here.

    Blondie Coachella Setlist:

    One Way or Another
    Hanging on the Telephone
    Call Me
    Maria
    The Tide Is High
    Rapture
    Backfired
    Long Time
    Heart of Glass
    Dreaming

