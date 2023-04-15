Blondie rang in Coachella 2023 with a set of greatest hits, and to up the ante, they brought out legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers to round out a couple songs.
Rather than saving the best for last, the new wave legends came in swinging by opening with “One Way or Another” and going straight into “Hanging on the Telephone,” “Call Me,” “Maria,” and “The Tide Is High.” Rodgers then hit the stage for “Rapture,” Blondie’s 1980 song infamous for Debbie Harry’s “rap” bridge.
After that, Rodgers stayed on to perform “Backfired,” Harry’s debut solo song. The 1981 track appears on the singer’s first solo album, KooKoo, which Rodgers and his Chic bandmate, bassist Bernard Edwards, produced. From there, Blondie threw in “Long Time,” a cut from 2017’s Pollinator, before closing their set with “Heart of Glass” and “Dreaming.” Check out videos from their Coachella show below.
Later this year, Blondie will perform at Glastonbury alongside Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, and Guns N’ Roses. Consequence caught up with drummer Clem Burke about the band’s long lasting career; check out our interview with Burke here, then listen to his appearance on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast.
This year, Coachella is live-streaming performances from all six stages across both weekends on YouTube. So far, we’ve already witnessed the return of Blink-182 and a history-making set from Bad Bunny. You can find all of our Coachella 2023 coverage here.
@coachella @Blondie @GlenMatlock @sexpistols #DebbieHarry highlights from tonight pic.twitter.com/UgW8dQQWYl— Tracy Lehr (@TracyLehrNews) April 15, 2023
Aproveché mi entrada VIP al Coachella y me puse a ver a Blondie en lo que sale Gorillaz y que banda Dios ! Debbie siendo Debbie pic.twitter.com/36GF58iR3l— ferts (@ferrs_fercha) April 15, 2023
Blondie cantando Maria en Coachella pic.twitter.com/kud8z9as3x— Fidel ? (@FidelTTWE) April 15, 2023
Debbie Harry un aplauso pararse en un escenario de Coachella, pero siento le va a dar un paro en breve. Una leyenda Blondie aún. ?? pic.twitter.com/VIEDxXwkTE— Manu (@manu_mx) April 15, 2023
Blondie and Nile Rodgers performing Rapture at @coachella ? and at the age of 77!! Epic pic.twitter.com/xQXqBnRJPs— elizabeth ? (@eisforelizabeth) April 15, 2023
@nilerodgers #DeborahHarry #Blondie highlights @coachella pic.twitter.com/iMjRHLpJGR— Tracy Lehr (@TracyLehrNews) April 15, 2023
Blondie Coachella Setlist:
One Way or Another
Hanging on the Telephone
Call Me
Maria
The Tide Is High
Rapture
Backfired
Long Time
Heart of Glass
Dreaming