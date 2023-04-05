Menu
Blondshell Debuts New Song “Salad” on Fallon: Watch

The song appears on the album Blondshell, out this Friday

Blondshell on Fallon
Blondshell on Fallon, photo via NBC
April 5, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Ahead of the release of her self-titled debut this Friday, Blondshell stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to debut a new song called “Salad.” Watch her performance on the show below, then scroll onward for the single’s official recording.

    “Salad” begins with a twinkling, almost toy-sounding piano, but the track quickly grows ominous as heavy strings and militant drums open the door for Blondshell to sing her own revenge fantasy. “Keep an eye out for his pickup/ I know all about it/ I would take a gun, I’ll put some poison in his salad,” she sings. “It wouldn’t be so bad, it wouldn’t hurt the world/ Look what you did, you’ll make a killer of a Jewish girl.”

    The track comes from a long line of women who use music to imagine an abuser, absolved of his crimes, see justice. With an explosive, countrified chorus of guitars, you wonder if the artist born Sabrina Teitelbaum drew inspiration from “Goodbye Earl.”

    “Salad” appears on Blondshell’s upcoming album, joining previous singles “Cartoon Earthquake” and “Joiner.” Pre-orders for the LP are ongoing. Come May, the artist will embark on a headlining tour of Europe and North America; tickets are on sale now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

     

