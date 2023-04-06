Menu
Blondshell Breaks Down Debut Self-Titled Album Track by Track: Exclusive

Sabrina Teitelbaum unveils the influences behind her '90s alt-rock-inspired debut

Blondshell, photo by Daniel Topete
April 6, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Track by Track is a recurring feature series in which artists guide readers through every song on their latest release. Today, Blondshell walks us through her upcoming self-titled debut.

    Indie rock artist Blondshell, also known as Sabrina Teitelbaum, has shared an exclusive breakdown of each song on her debut self-titled album one day ahead of its release on April 7th.

    On the debut effort, the Los Angeles-based songwriter crafts an organic portrait of herself.  Teitelbaum spent years exploring her identity as an artist in the realm of pop before settling on a grunge-inspired record full of forthright observation and reflection. Blondshell is a project rooted in self-discovery, both musically and in terms of the individual growth reflected throughout the album.

    Teitelbaum’s ruminations on love, loneliness, and identity capture the tumultuous nature of late adolescence. The track “Dangerous” reflects on Teitelbaum’s experience with social anxiety and how it impacted her relationships after the COVID-19 lockdown.

    “A lot of this is about social anxiety. Dating and relationships are a big deal, but I think social anxiety is just as important to address,” Teitelbaum tells Consequence. “I made a lot of new friends right after COVID because of how much my life had changed, and I had this little fear, like, ‘I haven’t really socialized in a year. I’ve been in lockdown. I have social anxiety to begin with, but on top of that, I’ve been trapped in my apartment for a year.’”

    The ’90s alt-rock-inspired album was also influenced by the writing of Patti Smith, Rebecca Solnit, Rachel Cusk, and Clare Sestanovich. Teitelbaum navigates the highs and lows of the album with ease, switching between a raspy chest voice and a sheer falsetto at times. Reverb-drenched guitars are layered under Teitelbaum’s vocals, cutting through the tracks with urgency. On songs like “Kiss City” and “Sober Together,” Teitelbaum strips away some of the grittiness — creating ethereal, dream-like melodies that perfectly balance the harder side of the album.

