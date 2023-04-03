With all the shakeups happening over at DC Studios over the last few months, projects have either been axed entirely or relegated to a pre-James-Gunn-and-Peter-Safran timeline. One film has bucked that trend entirely, however, not only going from HBO Max exclusive to theatrical release, but being confirmed by Gunn himself to still be a viable inclusion in his DC Universe. That would be Blue Beetle, and we now have a first-look at the movie thanks to the newly revealed trailer.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle stars Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) as Jamie Reyes, a recent college grad struggling with moving back with his family. There’s young sister Milagros (Belissa Escobedo), fun uncle Rudy (George Lopez), his Nana (Adriana Barraza), and his loving parents (Elpidia Carrillo and Damián Alcázar). While it’s good to be home, Jamie has trouble adjusting to the changes — and bigger changes are coming.

While out job hunting, he comes into possession of an ancient alien relic, a piece of biotechnology called a Scarab. Unexpectedly, the device attaches itself to Jamie, forming a symbiotic bond that turns this directionless young man into the reluctant superhero Blue Beetle. The suit grants him extraordinary powers, but they’re also wildly unpredictable.

What’s worse, it also puts him in the crosshairs of Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), head of omniversal research and development company Kord Industries. Determined to regain possession of the Scarab tech, Kord teams with Conrad Carapax, aka The Indestructible Man (Raoul Max Trujillo), to get it.

Check out the trailer for Blue Beetle below, and then get ready as the film blasts into theaters on August 18th.

That release date puts it about two months after The Flash finally races across screens. That film is expected to reset the DC Extended Universe, giving Gunn and Safran a fresh landscape to build upon. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will give us the last remnants of the old DCEU when it splashes into theaters on December 25th. From there, Gunn will look to introduce a new future for DC’s cinematic prospects with Superman: Legacy, which he’s writing and directing for a July 11th, 2025 debut.

