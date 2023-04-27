Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Bluey Composer Joff Bush on Writing Music “From the Kids’ Perspective”

"I like to think that same with the music, some of the house layout follows the kids' perspective of what they think their house looks like. Not the reality"

Advertisement
bluey composer joff bush interview disney+ music kids' perspective
Joff Bush and Bluey (Disney+)
April 27, 2023 | 10:30am ET

    Joff Bush is on a quest for clarity.

    “A lot of what we do in the music, and how it interacts with the story, is about creating clarity above everything else,” the composer for Bluey tells Consequence. As an example, he cites fellow Australian children’s entertainers The Wiggles, who “have had a really amazing sense of clarity to their writing.”

     Editor's Pick
    10 Bluey Episodes That Explain Why I’d Die for Those Dogs

    Bush plays out a scenario: a song about “going to put different colored blocks together to build a house. And [The Wiggles] would say, Well, are we talking about colors? Are we talking about building blocks? Are we counting blocks?” he asks, ticking off different possible angles for the song. “That was a big mindset that I switched [on] when I started on the show — to go, how do I make this as clear as possible?”

    The world is hearing him loud and clear. Bluey is a global sensation thanks in no small part to the music, which Bush has shepherded onto not one, but two solo releases, 2020’s Bluey the Album and now Bluey: Dance Mode!which arrives in the US alongside the daffodils as if to herald spring.

    Advertisement

    Bush is aware of the effect Bluey has on kids and parents — perhaps especially parents. I joke that after getting burned out on Cocomelon, we turned on Bluey and held our toddler’s eyes open like that scene from A Clockwork Orange. He chuckles and says, “Make the children enjoy it. I wonder how much that’s part of the successes. [Creator] Joe Brumm was talking about how he didn’t want it to feel loud or obnoxious. And he always wants to make something he would want to watch as well.” Bush smiles. “I wonder. Maybe it’s not popular with kids at all?”

    As for those moms and dads, the evidence of their fervor is everywhere. After a recent Consequence article, one person commented, “Bluey made me a better parent.” Bush has even seen fights break out on TikTok over things like the opening theme song, an exuberant piece of music with a few notable pauses to accommodate an on-screen freeze dance — or as the Aussies call it, musical statues.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

nct dream tour

Fan Chant: NCT DREAM on the "Perfect Set List" for Their First US Tour

April 26, 2023

Bobcat Goldthwait Favorite Albums

10 Punk & Power Pop Albums Bobcat Goldthwait Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

April 26, 2023

dead-ringers-poppy-liu-1

Dead Ringers: Poppy Liu Explains the Surprising Secrets of the Prime Video Remake

April 23, 2023

mrs-davis-andy-mcqueen-betty-gilpin

Behind the Mrs. Davis Plot Twist that Short-Circuited Damon Lindelof's Brain

April 21, 2023

Everything but the girl fuse interview

Everything But the Girl on Accidentally Making Their Comeback Record, Fuse

April 21, 2023

Delain Beyond the Boys Club

Beyond the Boys Club: Diana Leah of Delain

April 21, 2023

grease-soundtrack-justin-tranter

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Lead Songwriter Guides Us Through All the Original Songs

April 20, 2023

poison ruin cosign interview harvest artist of the month

CoSign: Poison Ruïn Harvest Blood-Pumping Sounds and New Political Messaging from a Classic Punk Framework

April 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bluey Composer Joff Bush on Writing Music "From the Kids' Perspective"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter