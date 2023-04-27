Blur Confirm First Tour in Eight Years

Next month, Blur is set to return to the road for her first live shows in eight years. Since confirming their initial comeback, the band has added to her upcoming itinerary with newly announced dates in the UK, Europe, Japan, and South America.
Beginning next month, Blur will play a string of UK warmup shows ahead of festival appearances at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid. The band’s upcoming itinerary also includes headlining dates in Ireland and The Netherlands, as well as appearances at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival, Norway’s Øya Festival, and Finland’s Flow Festival. They’re also set to visit South America in November. Check out the band’s updated tour itinerary below.
Tickets to Blur’s upcoming tour dates can be purchased here.
Blur last embarked on a tour in 2015 in support of their album, The Magic Whip. In 2019, they reunited for a brief three-song performance at an Africa Express performance staged by frontman Damon Albarn.
Frontman Damon Albarn, who apparently doesn’t sleep, is riding high following a pair of standout performances from his other band, Gorillaz, at Coachella earlier this month.
Blur 2023 Tour Dates:
05/19 – Colchester, UK @ Colchester Arts Centre
05/21 – Eastbourne, UK @ Eastbourne Winter Gardens
05/26 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls
05/28 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/08 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/10 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Porto
06/24 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/06 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
07/08 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/09 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/14 – Brittany, FR @ Vieilles Charrues Festival
07/22 – Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival
08/08 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Feesten
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic
11/21 – Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena