Blur Confirm First Tour in Eight Years

Including shows in the UK, Europe, and South America

Blur to reunite in 2023
Blur, photo by Linda Brownlee
April 27, 2023 | 11:50am ET

    Next month, Blur is set to return to the road for her first live shows in eight years. Since confirming their initial comeback, the band has added to her upcoming itinerary with newly announced dates in the UK, Europe, Japan, and South America.

    Beginning next month, Blur will play a string of UK warmup shows ahead of festival appearances at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid. The band’s upcoming itinerary also includes headlining dates in Ireland and The Netherlands, as well as appearances at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival, Norway’s Øya Festival, and Finland’s Flow Festival. They’re also set to visit South America in November. Check out the band’s updated tour itinerary below.

    Tickets to Blur’s upcoming tour dates can be purchased here.

    Blur last embarked on a tour in 2015 in support of their album, The Magic Whip. In 2019, they reunited for a brief three-song performance at an Africa Express performance staged by frontman Damon Albarn.

    Frontman Damon Albarn, who apparently doesn’t sleep, is riding high following a pair of standout performances from his other band, Gorillaz, at Coachella earlier this month.

    Blur 2023 Tour Dates:

    05/19 – Colchester, UK @ Colchester Arts Centre
    05/21 – Eastbourne, UK @ Eastbourne Winter Gardens
    05/26 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls
    05/28 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall
    06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/08 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/10 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Porto
    06/24 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
    06/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/06 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
    07/08 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
    07/09 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
    07/14 – Brittany, FR @ Vieilles Charrues Festival
    07/22 – Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival
    08/08 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Feesten
    08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival
    08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
    08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
    08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic
    08/20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic
    11/21 – Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena

