Bob Dylan has announced that he will be releasing an album version of his celebrated 2021 concert film, Shadow Kingdom. The record will be out June 2nd via Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings.

The film version of Shadow Kingdom first premiered in July 2021 and featured a riveting setlist of songs from the first three decades of Dylan’s discography. Reimagined in a smoky, noir-esque bar (the fictional “Bon Bon Club”) and crooned by a then-80-year-old Dylan, the songs took on a nostalgic warmth while still illuminating the modern context they were recorded in, with a mask-wearing band and all. Unexpected, enchanting, and a musical delight, it was Dylan doing what he does best.

Joined by a stripped-back ensamble — including upright bass, accordion, and Big Thief’s Buck Meek on guitar — Dylan revisited songs like “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” and more.

The album version of Shadow Kingdom will be available in digital, CD, and 2xLP vinyl formats. Featuring the 13 songs from the original setlist, the album will also include “Sierra’s Theme,” an instrumental closer. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Along with the album announcement, Dylan has also shared the Shadow Kingdom rendition of “Watching the River Flow.” A stirring, bluesy arrangement featuring updated lyrics and a classic Dylanesque vocal performance, the single captures the energy of the show and Dylan’s enduring ability to take his listeners on a journey. Listen to that below, and then keep scrolling to see the full Shadow Kingdom tracklist.

Dylan is set to be honored in an upcoming biopic directed by James Mangold and starring Timothée Chalamet. Last week, Mangold confirmed that Chalamet would be doing his own singing for the part.

Shadow Kingdom Artwork:

Shadow Kingdom Tracklist:

01. When I Paint My Masterpiece

02. Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)

03. Queen Jane Approximately

04. I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight

05. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

06. Tombstone Blues

07. To Be Alone with You

08. What Was It You Wanted

09. Forever Young

10. Pledging My Time

11. Wicked Messenger

12. Watching the River Flow

13. It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

14. Sierra’s Theme