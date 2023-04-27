Menu
Bob Odenkirk Joins The Bear Season 2

Coming in June

bob odenkirk joins the bear season 2
Bob Odenkirk, photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb
April 26, 2023 | 9:53pm ET

    Catch Saul Goodman — er, Bob Odenkirk — at Chicago’s The BearPer Variety, the beloved actor has joined the cast of the hit FX series for its upcoming second season.

    All that’s known about Odenkirk’s role in The Bear is that it will be a guest appearance, so his character likely won’t be a long-running favorite in the same way his previous AMC character jumped from Breaking Bad to Better Call Saul. Still, it’s an exciting addition to the half-hour comedy-drama, which stars Jeremy Allen White as a classically trained chef who goes back home to Chicago to run his late brother’s considerably less fancy beef sandwich shop.

    Ayo Edebiri anchors the show’s supporting cast, which also inculdes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras and Jose M. Cervantes. Season 2 of the series premieres in June, while Season 1 is available now to stream on Hulu. While you wait, revisit our interview with creator/director Christopher Storer and cinematographer Andrew Wehde on Episode 7 of the series, which features an intense, 18-minute single take.

    Related Video

    Odenkirk currently stars in the AMC dark comedy Lucky HankSoon, he’ll step away from the prestige TV he’s used to to play Tommy Wiseau’s part in a green screen remake of The Room

