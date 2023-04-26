Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Bowen Yang and Teresa Hsiao join Kyle Meredith to talk about season 3 of Nora from Queens, the Comedy Central series that follows Awkwafina and her fictionalized family as they try to find meaning and direction.

Hsiao, who co-created the series alongside Awkwafina, tells us about where we find the family as they come out of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Yang, whose character Edmund deals with fame and an identity crisis, shares how this season is more reflective of his actual self than those in the past. The actor also discusses the differences between playing Edmund and playing his SNL characters.

“I’m still probably a dilettante when it comes to acting, when it comes to these roles that I have to stay with for a long time,” Yang says. “With SNL, you get to just sort of dip in and out. I never have to think about motivation or character arcs or anything. But with Nora and other stuff I’ve done, I’m like, oh, I really have to kind of find an entry point into these people.”

The two also talk about a guest cameo from Michael Bolton, a missed opportunity with Björk, and how the show leaned into its stoner comedy side with weed now being legal in Queens.

Listen to Bowen Yang and Teresa Hsiao talk Nora from Queens and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.