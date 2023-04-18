Boy George and Culture Club Announce 2023 Tour

Boy George and Culture Club are headed out on a 2023 tour of North America with fellow new wave artists Howard Jones and Berlin.

“The Letting It Go Show” tour will span 25 cities and kicks off on July 13th in West Palm Beach, Florida. From there, it will stop in Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, Chicago, and Austin before wrapping in Concord, California on August 20th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, April 20th (use access code VINYL).

Boy George and Culture Club’s last album was 2018’s Life, their first studio LP in nearly 20 years.

Boy George and Culture Club 2023 Tour Dates:

06/24 – Plymouth, UK @ Home Park Stadium *

06/28 – Northhampton, UK @ Cinch Stadium *

06/30 – Durham, UK @ Seat Unique Riverside *

07/02 – Bristol, UK @ Badminton Estate *

07/04 – Hull, UK @ Sewell Group Craven Park Stadium *

07/13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/15 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheatre

07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

07/22 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

07/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/28 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/29 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/04 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

08/10 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/11 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

08/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/20 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

* = w/ Rod Stewart