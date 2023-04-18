Menu
Boy George and Culture Club Announce 2023 Tour

With Howard Jones and Berlin across all dates

boy george culture club 2023 north american tour dates tickets howard jones berlin
Boy George and Culture Club, photo courtesy of artist
April 18, 2023 | 12:18pm ET

    Boy George and Culture Club are headed out on a 2023 tour of North America with fellow new wave artists Howard Jones and Berlin.

    “The Letting It Go Show” tour will span 25 cities and kicks off on July 13th in West Palm Beach, Florida. From there, it will stop in Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, Chicago, and Austin before wrapping in Concord, California on August 20th.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, April 20th (use access code VINYL).

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub's FanProtect program.

    Boy George and Culture Club’s last album was 2018’s Life, their first studio LP in nearly 20 years.

    Boy George and Culture Club 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/24 – Plymouth, UK @ Home Park Stadium *
    06/28 – Northhampton, UK @ Cinch Stadium *
    06/30 – Durham, UK @ Seat Unique Riverside *
    07/02 – Bristol, UK @ Badminton Estate *
    07/04 – Hull, UK @ Sewell Group Craven Park Stadium *
    07/13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    07/15 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    07/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheatre
    07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
    07/22 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    07/23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
    07/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    07/26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    07/28 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    07/29 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
    08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    08/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    08/04 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    08/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
    08/10 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    08/11 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    08/12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
    08/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    08/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
    08/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/20 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
    08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

    * = w/ Rod Stewart

