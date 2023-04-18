Boy George and Culture Club Announce 2023 Tour

Boy George and Culture Club are headed out on a 2023 tour of North America with fellow new wave artists Howard Jones and Berlin.
“The Letting It Go Show” tour will span 25 cities and kicks off on July 13th in West Palm Beach, Florida. From there, it will stop in Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, Chicago, and Austin before wrapping in Concord, California on August 20th.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, April 20th (use access code VINYL).
Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Boy George and Culture Club’s last album was 2018’s Life, their first studio LP in nearly 20 years.
Boy George and Culture Club 2023 Tour Dates:
06/24 – Plymouth, UK @ Home Park Stadium *
06/28 – Northhampton, UK @ Cinch Stadium *
06/30 – Durham, UK @ Seat Unique Riverside *
07/02 – Bristol, UK @ Badminton Estate *
07/04 – Hull, UK @ Sewell Group Craven Park Stadium *
07/13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/15 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheatre
07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
07/22 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
07/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/28 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/29 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/04 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
08/10 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/11 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
08/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/20 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
* = w/ Rod Stewart