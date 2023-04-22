boygenius Perform “Not Strong Enough” on Kimmel: Watch

In between Coachella weekends, boygenius visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! for their first late-night TV performance in support of the record. Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus turned in a performance of “Not Strong Enough,” which you can replay below.

Following their weekend two performance at Coachella, boygenius will embark on a proper tour beginning in June. The itinerary includes an appearance on Re:SET, a new concert series visiting 12 US cities this summer, as well as a string of their own headlining dates. Tickets are available here.

the record, the trio’s debut full-length, was released on month ago today on March 31st. Read our review here.

