boygenius Perform "Not Strong Enough" on Kimmel: Watch

Their first late-night TV appearance supporting the record

boygenius on Kimmel
boygenius on Kimmel (ABC)
April 21, 2023 | 9:42pm ET

    In between Coachella weekends, boygenius visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! for their first late-night TV performance in support of the record. Phoebe BridgersJulien Baker, and Lucy Dacus turned in a performance of “Not Strong Enough,” which you can replay below.

    Following their weekend two performance at Coachella, boygenius will embark on a proper tour beginning in June. The itinerary includes an appearance on Re:SET, a new concert series visiting 12 US cities this summer, as well as a string of their own headlining dates. Tickets are available here.

    the record, the trio’s debut full-length, was released on month ago today on March 31st. Read our review here.

