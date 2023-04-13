Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus are taking their supergroup boygenius on the road in celebration of their great debut album, the record. They started things off with a warm-up show Wednesday at the Fox Theater in Pomona, California, in a set that included the live debut of many of the album’s songs.

The trio began the show with a shortened version of “Without You Without Them” before going straight into the record highlight “$20” — and they just might be braver than the marines for pulling off that guttural scream so early in the night.

From there, boygenius played every song on the new album, including instant fan-favorites like “Emily I’m Sorry,” “True Blue,” and “Not Strong Enough.” Fans of the band’s still-great 2018 EP will be happy to know that the main part of their set also included “Me & My Dog,” “Souvenir,” and “Salt in the Wound,” while “Bite the Hand,” “Stay Down,” and “Ketchum, ID” all appeared in the encore.

So — if we have our facts right — that means boygenius played every single officially-released boygenius song at their warm-up show. See the setlist and some fan-captured footage of the evening below.

boygenius' "The Tour" officially kicks off at Coachella this weekend, before the trio commence the Re:SET concert tour and their standalone headlining dates.

🎥 | boygenius performing $20 tonight!pic.twitter.com/VvKzhLmUDq — PHOEBE BRIDGERS UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) April 13, 2023

lucy while boygenius were performing souvenir tonight via cantaffordt0! #TheTourPomona pic.twitter.com/dcy0evQNKR Advertisement — boygenius updates 🦷 (@xboygeniusxhq) April 13, 2023

🎥 | boygenius performing 'True Blue' ✨pic.twitter.com/KDkOznoF0v — PHOEBE BRIDGERS UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) April 13, 2023

Boygenius tackling each other on stage tonight at the end of Salt In The Wound!!

via @/fulltimepharb pic.twitter.com/MOBjgmYOAc — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) April 13, 2023

boygenius Setlist:

Without You Without Them

$20

Satanist

Emily I’m Sorry

True Blue

Cool About It

Souvenir

Me & My Dog

Leonard Cohen

We’re In Love

Anti‐Curse

Letter to An Old Poet

Not Strong Enough

Salt in the Wound

Encore

Bite the Hand

Revolution 0

Stay Down

Ketchum, ID