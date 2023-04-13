Menu
boygenius Play Every boygenius Song at “The Tour” Warm-Up Show: Video + Setlist

They ripped through their new album and dusted off their 2018 EP

boygenius (photo via YouTube)
April 13, 2023 | 3:25pm ET

    Phoebe BridgersJulien Baker, and Lucy Dacus are taking their supergroup boygenius on the road in celebration of their great debut album, the record. They started things off with a warm-up show Wednesday at the Fox Theater in Pomona, California, in a set that included the live debut of many of the album’s songs.

    The trio began the show with a shortened version of “Without You Without Them” before going straight into the record highlight “$20” — and they just might be braver than the marines for pulling off that guttural scream so early in the night.

    From there, boygenius played every song on the new album, including instant fan-favorites like “Emily I’m Sorry,” “True Blue,” and “Not Strong Enough.” Fans of the band’s still-great 2018 EP will be happy to know that the main part of their set also included “Me & My Dog,” “Souvenir,” and “Salt in the Wound,” while “Bite the Hand,” “Stay Down,” and “Ketchum, ID” all appeared in the encore.

    Related Video

    So — if we have our facts right — that means boygenius played every single officially-released boygenius song at their warm-up show. See the setlist and some fan-captured footage of the evening below.

    boygenius’ “The Tour” officially kicks off at Coachella this weekend, before the trio commence the Re:SET concert tour and their standalone headlining dates. Grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via Stubhub’s FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    boygenius Setlist:

    Without You Without Them
    $20
    Satanist
    Emily I’m Sorry
    True Blue
    Cool About It
    Souvenir
    Me & My Dog
    Leonard Cohen
    We’re In Love
    Anti‐Curse
    Letter to An Old Poet
    Not Strong Enough
    Salt in the Wound

    Encore
    Bite the Hand
    Revolution 0
    Stay Down
    Ketchum, ID

