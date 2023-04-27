Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Announce First New Album in 11 Years, Unveil Lead Single: Stream

The album, In the Moment That You're Born, features the vocals of late singer Shawn Smith

Advertisement
Brad new album 2023
Brad, photo by Daniel Zetterstrom
April 27, 2023 | 12:04pm ET

    Brad, the Seattle rock band featuring Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, have announced their first new album in 11 years. The LP, titled In the Moment That You’re Born, arrives on July 28th and includes the just-released title track as its first single.

    In the Moment That You’re Born is Brad’s sixth album, following 2012’s United We Stand. The title track marks the band’s first new music since the 2017 stand-alone singles “Hey Now What’s the Problem” and “Pieces of Sky in My Hand.”

    The single and other album tracks feature the vocals of late Brad singer Shawn Smith, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 53. Smith had laid down the vocals during recording sessions prior to his passing.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Drummer Regan Hagar commented, “I’m moved by Shawn Smith once again. And Stone’s guitar work on this track kills me every time I listen.”

    Gossard added, “Brad has always been good at looking back and returning as well. Cherishing those times in the past, where we allowed ourselves to experience the magic of creation together, with all the sense of adventure, fear and fearlessness, insecurity and bravado.”

    Among the 10 tunes on the album is a new Smith-sung version of “Stars N’ You,” originally written and recorded by late Mother Love Bone vocalist Andrew Wood, who released the song in 1986 with his then-band Malfunkshun.

    Advertisement

    In the Moment That You’re Born is being released via Loosegroove Records, which was founded by Gossard and Hagar. In addition to the new LP, Brad are issuing a 30th anniversary vinyl edition of their 1993 debut, Shame, also due on July 28th.

    Pearl Jam to go on tour in 2023
     Editor's Pick
    Pearl Jam Announce US Tour Dates with All-In Ticket Pricing

    Meanwhile, Gossard will hit the road with Pearl Jam for a run of US shows in August and September. Tickets for those dates are available here.

    Pre-order In the Moment That You’re Born here and the 30th anniversary edition of Shame here. Watch the video for “In the Moment That You’re Born” below.

    Advertisement

    In the Moment That You’re Born Artwork:

    Brad In the Moment That You're Born

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

miguel give it to me new song stream

Miguel Shares New Song "Give It to Me": Stream

April 27, 2023

kool keith black elvis 2 new album artwork tracklist title track stream

Kool Keith Announces New Album Black Elvis 2, Shares Title Track: Stream

April 27, 2023

health hateful stream ultrakill

HEALTH Unleash New Song "HATEFUL" via ULTRAKILL Video Game: Stream

April 27, 2023

rico nasty turn it off new song stream

Rico Nasty Unveils New Song "Turn It Up": Stream

April 26, 2023

Protomartyr Elimination Dances new song video stream

Protomartyr Share New Single "Elimination Dances": Stream

April 26, 2023

bobbie nelson amanda shires loving you bobbie nelson summertime willie folk country new music listen stream

Amanda Shires Announces Covers Album with the Late Bobbie Nelson, Shares "Summertime": Stream

April 26, 2023

McKinley Dixon Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? Origins song video stream

McKinley Dixon Reveals Origins of New Single "Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?": Exclusive

April 26, 2023

PJ Harvey to release new album

PJ Harvey Announces First New Album in 7 Years, Shares Lead Single: Stream

April 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Announce First New Album in 11 Years, Unveil Lead Single: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter