Brad, the Seattle rock band featuring Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, have announced their first new album in 11 years. The LP, titled In the Moment That You’re Born, arrives on July 28th and includes the just-released title track as its first single.

In the Moment That You’re Born is Brad’s sixth album, following 2012’s United We Stand. The title track marks the band’s first new music since the 2017 stand-alone singles “Hey Now What’s the Problem” and “Pieces of Sky in My Hand.”

The single and other album tracks feature the vocals of late Brad singer Shawn Smith, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 53. Smith had laid down the vocals during recording sessions prior to his passing.

Advertisement

Related Video

Drummer Regan Hagar commented, “I’m moved by Shawn Smith once again. And Stone’s guitar work on this track kills me every time I listen.”

Gossard added, “Brad has always been good at looking back and returning as well. Cherishing those times in the past, where we allowed ourselves to experience the magic of creation together, with all the sense of adventure, fear and fearlessness, insecurity and bravado.”

Among the 10 tunes on the album is a new Smith-sung version of “Stars N’ You,” originally written and recorded by late Mother Love Bone vocalist Andrew Wood, who released the song in 1986 with his then-band Malfunkshun.

Advertisement

In the Moment That You’re Born is being released via Loosegroove Records, which was founded by Gossard and Hagar. In addition to the new LP, Brad are issuing a 30th anniversary vinyl edition of their 1993 debut, Shame, also due on July 28th.

Meanwhile, Gossard will hit the road with Pearl Jam for a run of US shows in August and September. Tickets for those dates are available here.

Pre-order In the Moment That You’re Born here and the 30th anniversary edition of Shame here. Watch the video for “In the Moment That You’re Born” below.

Advertisement

In the Moment That You’re Born Artwork: